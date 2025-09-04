XRP vs Litecoin: Ripple CTO Fires Back in Heated Crypto Debate, Defends XRP’s Sustainability

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/09/04 20:01
XRP
Wink
Litecoin
  • Ripple CTO David Schwartz defended XRP against claims that it lacks value compared to mined coins like Litecoin.
  • The debate highlights the growing divide between proof-of-work systems and energy-efficient cryptocurrencies.

The debate over XRP vs Litecoin grew sharper after Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, replied to comments from LTC supporter Jonny Litecoin. Their exchange on X showed the apparent split between coins mined with electricity and coins designed to use less energy.

Ripple CTO Challenges Value of Mining

In a recent update, CNF reported that XRP supporters, including lawyer Bill Morgan, hit back by mocking Litecoin’s importance and pointing out that XRP has often ranked higher.

In other news, Jonny Litecoin posted that every LTC was mined fairly using computing power and electricity, adding that this process proves its worth. He argued that XRP, created by a company without mining or staking, had no such backing and questioned its real value.

Schwartz was quick to reply. He asked which product would be more popular over time: one that uses large amounts of energy to produce, or one that does not. His comment drew strong reactions from both sides.

Ripple LTC DebateThe XRP versus LTC debate | Source: David Schwartz

Litecoin supporters said mining is proof of legitimacy and that the energy use helps protect the network. Some also argued that proof-of-work has been tested for years and provides stronger security. 

On the other hand, XRP proponents pointed to its low cost, quick settlement time, and environmentally friendly design. Supporters of XRP said its speed and low cost make it more useful than a system that relies on heavy electricity use.

More importantly, the argument showed the gap between the two camps. Litecoin backers see value in the work and power needed to mine coins. XRP users believe value comes from how fast and cheap it is to move money, and from its role in financial services.

Debate Over Energy Use

It is worth noting that the XRP vs Litecoin argument also ties into a wider question facing the crypto industry: energy. Proof-of-work coins such as Litecoin require large amounts of power, while XRP runs on a system that uses far less. This has become more important as investors and governments look closely at the impact of digital assets on the environment.

Schwartz mentioned that XRP can settle a transaction in four seconds while using little energy. It is important to add that reports from outlets like Bloomberg and Reuters have also noted that demand for energy-efficient crypto projects is growing. Notably, this is especially necessary as governments explore ways to link finance with sustainability goals.

Litecoin supporters say they will continue to back mining because it has been around for years and they see it as reliable. XRP supporters, meanwhile, believe that low cost and speed will give their coin the edge. Again, the debate shows a split in the crypto community where some want greener options, while others trust the old mining model.

For now, both sides remain firm in their respective advocacies. The debate over XRP and Litecoin will carry on as people choose which one suits their needs better. As noted in our previous news article, Donald Trump’s administration has promised a friendlier environment for digital assets, with possible support for XRP ETFs.

]]>
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
