XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/19 14:50
Threshold
T$0.0161-1.58%
XRP
XRP$2.9378-2.82%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01404-1.19%
Areon Network
AREA$0.0145-9.09%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00712+0.70%
XRP-Price-Prediction-Analysis
  • XRP price today trades at $3.02, down 1.2 percent after slipping below $3.10 resistance.
  • The token is consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle, with support at $2.94 and resistance at $3.19.
  • On-chain data shows $11 million in outflows, reflecting mild selling pressure from larger holders.

XRP price today is trading at $3.02, down 1.2 percent on the day after losing the $3.10 level. The token is moving inside a tightening symmetrical triangle, where short-term price action is being squeezed between converging support and resistance. The 20-day EMA at $3.10 is acting as immediate resistance, while the 50-day EMA at $2.94 has become the first key support level.

XRP Price: Technical Setup Signals Caution

XRP price analysis (Source: TradingView)

The daily chart shows that XRP is consolidating after its rise above $3.60 in July. The price is now close to the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level of $3.08, which is still a pivot point for intraday sentiment. If buyers can’t protect $2.94, the next level down is $2.72, which is in line with the 100-day EMA and a previous accumulation base. If the weakness lasts longer, it could expose the $2.45–$2.50 area, whe…

The post XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today appeared first on Coin Edition.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.0494+0.04%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Partager
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001879+10.20%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02783+0.39%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Partager
Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, the second of the week, as the project’s pre-launch phase continues. The latest price jump will see the value of the token rise from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01408-1.33%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079--%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.09728+60.28%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 21:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking