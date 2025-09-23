Some community members see nothing wrong with other protocols creating new use cases for XRP, while others believe such moves are shifting activity and developer focus from the XRPL.Some community members see nothing wrong with other protocols creating new use cases for XRP, while others believe such moves are shifting activity and developer focus from the XRPL.

XRP Yield Innovation or Risk? Midas & Interop Labs Face Mixed Response

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/09/23 05:08
XRP
XRP$2.8465-4.71%

Some partners of the Ripple ecosystem have collaborated to launch a new yield-bearing product for the XRP Ledger’s (XRPL) native token; however, the effort has met mixed reactions from community members.

According to a blog post from blockchain developer Interop Labs, a partnership with the tokenization platform Midas gave birth to mXRP, which is described as a tokenized exposure product offering yield strategies for XRP holders.

New XRP Yield Product

mXRP will live on the decentralized interoperability and tokenization network, Axelar, which is founded by Interop Labs. Ripple Labs partnered with Axelar early last year to boost real-world asset (RWA) tokenization on the XRPL. Midas and Interop Labs unveiled mXRP on stage at the XRP Seoul 2025 conference held on September 21.

While on the Axelar network, mXRP will be issued on the new XRPL Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible network through audited smart contracts. Midas will provide the structuring and infrastructure behind mXRP.

When users deposit their XRP collateral into a tokenized certificate structure, they can mint mXRP. The new product can be deployed across decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols with additional opportunities. The aim is to channel dormant XRP supply into yield-bearing structures that could deliver substantial returns of up to 10% APY.

It is worth mentioning that Midas and Interop Labs are the only platforms creating new use cases for XRP. The DeFi interoperability platform, Flare, has been in the game for a while. Flare has an XRP yield-bearing structure and recently unveiled the first XRP-backed stablecoin loans.

Mixed Reactions

Although the latest development could unlock new use cases for XRP, not all community members have embraced it with open arms. Some insist that there is nothing wrong with other protocols creating new use cases for XRP, while others believe such moves are shifting the focus from the XRPL.

The pseudonymous XRPL validator and community contributor, Vet, tweeted that such initiatives are taking liquidity away from the XRPL to partner protocols. With other chains offering community yield on their holdings, XRP continues to move away from its core ecosystem.

Vet believes the default setting should be focusing on attracting liquidity to XRPL first, as the chain is the OG decentralized exchange (DEX) and tokenization platform. Additionally, XRP will benefit from increased DEX activity, as it will become a bridge currency, allowing entities to scale on the network.

The post XRP Yield Innovation or Risk? Midas & Interop Labs Face Mixed Response appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crypto market today. XRP burn rate has plummeted. Shiba Inu faces double trouble. Dogecoin has created death cross.
CROSS
CROSS$0.23728-10.98%
XRP
XRP$2.8464-4.84%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003371-6.12%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:31
Partager
Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-rate-cuts-impact/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017195-3.65%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:40
Partager
Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

The Federal Reserve has followed through with its widely expected decision, cutting rates by 25 basis points and leaving the door open for more cuts. The Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated decision came on Wednesday, September 17. The Federal Open Market…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08545-3.29%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.7632-21.05%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/18 02:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

US and UK Launch Joint Task Force to Explore Crypto Regulation

Smart investors earn $6,875 daily on ProfitableMining, the leading cloud mining platform.