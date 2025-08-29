XRPL Hackathon Seoul 2025” To Be Held on September 20 – Ripple, VCs, and Academic Partners To Join

Ripple joins as title sponsor alongside leading VCs, accelerators, and academic partners for a two-day fintech-focused builder competition in Seoul.

XRPL Korea today announced it will host the XRPL Hackathon Seoul 2025 on September 20 at Dreamplus Gangnam in Seoul. Themed “Built For Fintech,” the hackathon will bring together developers, entrepreneurs, and corporate innovators to design new payment, settlement, and revenue models on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

Participants will spend two days transforming ideas into projects, supported by expert mentors and on-site team matching. The hackathon will feature a Financial/Fintech track and special partner-sponsored challenges. Winners will share a $10,000 prize pool, secure a pitching slot at XRP Seoul 2025, and gain access to global VC and accelerator IR opportunities.

Ripple will serve as the title sponsor. Partners include Intervest, Strong Ventures, Tenity, Simsan Ventures, Nanuhm Angels Investment, Andis Partners, and the Gwanak Startup Venture Agency. Academic and ecosystem collaborators include Kwangwoon University’s Industry-Academic Cooperation Foundation, Rocketpunch, and Glimpse.

The event is open to aspiring founders, Web3 and fintech startups, and corporate innovation teams. No prior blockchain experience is required; non-technical participants may join through on-site developer team matching.

“This hackathon is designed to be a launchpad for business,” said Jake Ku, Developer Advocate at XRPL Korea. “Participants will not only build on XRPL but also have the chance to present their vision directly to international partners and investors.”

Registration and Information https://www.xrplkorea.org/34

About XRPL Korea

XRPL Korea is a community dedicated to expanding the XRP Ledger (XRPL) ecosystem by supporting developers, founders and ecosystem partners through events, education and community programs.

