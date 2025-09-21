The post XRP’s Biggest Drawback Uncovered by Top Analyst, It Is Not Price appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP, within the week, dipped below the psychological $3 level again and shed 6.21% in the last seven days. This long, drawn-out consolidation has raised concerns among XRP investors. Versan Aljarrah, the founder of Black Swan Capitalist, has shared new insights into the seeming stagnation in the price of the asset. XRP price suppression strategy Aljarrah claims that the low price of XRP is not a weakness in the momentum of the asset. Rather, it is due to major institutions intentionally suppressing it for their own interest. According to him, these powerful traditional institutions are looking to stockpile XRP at this low price, hence the deliberate suppression. We agree, #XRP isn’t stuck, it’s being stalled, the strategic value alone confirms it, If the dollar is overextended and liquidity is strained as a result, XRP is the alternative source and bridge that provides liquidity for institutions, Thats how it becomes the solution. https://t.co/ZadNEIUhhk — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) September 19, 2025 Aljarrah appears aligned with the views of Jim Willie, who alleged that big banks, including BlackRock, the asset manager, are actively accumulating the asset to have leverage when the price soars to over $7-$8, where it ought to be at this point. Both views imply that there is a deliberate conspiracy going on that involves the manipulation of XRP’s price. Aljarrah and Willie maintain that this is deliberate so that these powerful financial institutions can buy it cheaply before it gains adoption in the traditional finance space. “If the U.S. dollar is overextended and liquidity is strained as a result, XRP is the alternative source and bridge that provides liquidity for institutions,” Aljarrah wrote. The Black Swan Capitalist founder believes XRP could serve as a “bridge currency” that supplies liquidity for global transactions when the U.S. fiat currency faces stress. XRP… The post XRP’s Biggest Drawback Uncovered by Top Analyst, It Is Not Price appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP, within the week, dipped below the psychological $3 level again and shed 6.21% in the last seven days. This long, drawn-out consolidation has raised concerns among XRP investors. Versan Aljarrah, the founder of Black Swan Capitalist, has shared new insights into the seeming stagnation in the price of the asset. XRP price suppression strategy Aljarrah claims that the low price of XRP is not a weakness in the momentum of the asset. Rather, it is due to major institutions intentionally suppressing it for their own interest. According to him, these powerful traditional institutions are looking to stockpile XRP at this low price, hence the deliberate suppression. We agree, #XRP isn’t stuck, it’s being stalled, the strategic value alone confirms it, If the dollar is overextended and liquidity is strained as a result, XRP is the alternative source and bridge that provides liquidity for institutions, Thats how it becomes the solution. https://t.co/ZadNEIUhhk — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) September 19, 2025 Aljarrah appears aligned with the views of Jim Willie, who alleged that big banks, including BlackRock, the asset manager, are actively accumulating the asset to have leverage when the price soars to over $7-$8, where it ought to be at this point. Both views imply that there is a deliberate conspiracy going on that involves the manipulation of XRP’s price. Aljarrah and Willie maintain that this is deliberate so that these powerful financial institutions can buy it cheaply before it gains adoption in the traditional finance space. “If the U.S. dollar is overextended and liquidity is strained as a result, XRP is the alternative source and bridge that provides liquidity for institutions,” Aljarrah wrote. The Black Swan Capitalist founder believes XRP could serve as a “bridge currency” that supplies liquidity for global transactions when the U.S. fiat currency faces stress. XRP…

XRP’s Biggest Drawback Uncovered by Top Analyst, It Is Not Price

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 04:16
Threshold
T$0.01674+0.29%
Union
U$0.013433-8.15%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.0727+1.66%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3794+11.13%
XRP
XRP$2.981-0.35%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001857-0.26%

XRP, within the week, dipped below the psychological $3 level again and shed 6.21% in the last seven days. This long, drawn-out consolidation has raised concerns among XRP investors. Versan Aljarrah, the founder of Black Swan Capitalist, has shared new insights into the seeming stagnation in the price of the asset.

XRP price suppression strategy

Aljarrah claims that the low price of XRP is not a weakness in the momentum of the asset. Rather, it is due to major institutions intentionally suppressing it for their own interest. According to him, these powerful traditional institutions are looking to stockpile XRP at this low price, hence the deliberate suppression.

Aljarrah appears aligned with the views of Jim Willie, who alleged that big banks, including BlackRock, the asset manager, are actively accumulating the asset to have leverage when the price soars to over $7-$8, where it ought to be at this point.

Both views imply that there is a deliberate conspiracy going on that involves the manipulation of XRP’s price. Aljarrah and Willie maintain that this is deliberate so that these powerful financial institutions can buy it cheaply before it gains adoption in the traditional finance space.

“If the U.S. dollar is overextended and liquidity is strained as a result, XRP is the alternative source and bridge that provides liquidity for institutions,” Aljarrah wrote.

The Black Swan Capitalist founder believes XRP could serve as a “bridge currency” that supplies liquidity for global transactions when the U.S. fiat currency faces stress.

XRP price performance and ETF anticipation

XRP slipped from a peak of $3.05 as the $3 support gave way due to market volatility. As of this writing, XRP price was changing hands at $2.98, which represents a 1.75% decline in the last 24 hours of trading. This has triggered caution among investors as trading volume has declined by a significant 27.53% to $4.08 billion within the same time frame.

XRP traders have been in a sell mode after the asset’s Bollinger Bands signaled the $3 support might give way earlier in the week. This technical signal, combined with XRP’s performance history for September, could be behind the significant pullback seen on the part of market participants.

Meanwhile, the broader crypto industry awaits the decision of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Many believe an approval will trigger a price surge.

Source: https://u.today/xrps-biggest-drawback-uncovered-by-top-analyst-it-is-not-price

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

The search for the best crypto to buy now has never been more intense, as meme coins continue to dictate market narratives in 2025. Shiba Inu and Pepe, once favorites in the sector, are now showing signs of fatigue. At the same time, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has emerged as a serious rival, with its presale [...] The post Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.010781+28.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09043+6.90%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000571-6.39%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/21 04:00
Partager
Can CZ-backed Aster topple Hyperliquid’s $18B dominance?

Can CZ-backed Aster topple Hyperliquid’s $18B dominance?

ASTER’s 1,000% surge with CZ’s backing raised doubts over its durability against Hyperliquid’s deeper liquidity.
1
1$0.010781+28.57%
Aster
ASTER$1.5608+86.43%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/21 03:00
Partager
Hungry for the Next Big Crypto? MoonBull’s Whitelist Rewards Spark Frenzy as Floki and SPX6900 Surges

Hungry for the Next Big Crypto? MoonBull’s Whitelist Rewards Spark Frenzy as Floki and SPX6900 Surges

Recent news shows two strong moves in the meme coin space. The SPX6900 has gained massive traction with community-driven momentum, […] The post Hungry for the Next Big Crypto? MoonBull’s Whitelist Rewards Spark Frenzy as Floki and SPX6900 Surges appeared first on Coindoo.
FLOKI
FLOKI$0.00009774+1.25%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.3314+5.27%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00265+3.03%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/21 04:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

Can CZ-backed Aster topple Hyperliquid’s $18B dominance?

Hungry for the Next Big Crypto? MoonBull’s Whitelist Rewards Spark Frenzy as Floki and SPX6900 Surges

Bitgo Files for US IPO, Aims for NYSE Listing Under ‘BTGO’

Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Unveiled Outside US Capitol Honoring His Crypto Support