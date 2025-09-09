XRP’s Real-World Use Case is in Remittances, Not Wall Street

2025/09/09 01:30
  • XRP’s remittance role grows as workers demand cheaper, faster cross-border payments
  • Small businesses adopt XRP for efficient supplier payments and foreign exchange relief
  • XRPL innovation expands with DeFi, NFTs, and stablecoins powering new digital use cases

For years, XRP positioned itself as a replacement for SWIFT, the backbone of global banking settlements. Yet over a decade later, banks remain hesitant. 

Instead, financial institutions are prioritizing central bank digital currencies and internal settlement systems. Some critics argue this hesitation signals a setback for XRP. However, a closer look shows that XRP’s utility extends well beyond Wall Street, offering resilience and relevance in new arenas.

Remittances and Real-World Impact

One of XRP’s strongest opportunities lies in retail remittances. Millions of workers in countries like Mexico, the Philippines, Nigeria, and India rely on affordable cross-border transfers. 

Traditional systems often impose delays and fees that eat into already modest incomes. Hence, fintech platforms are turning to XRP to ease these burdens.

Companies such as goLance have demonstrated how XRP accelerates payments for freelancers while slashing costs. In regions where wages can be as low as $50 a week, waiting several days or losing 10% in fees is untenable. Consequently, XRP’s role as a people’s rail highlights its tangible value outside institutional finance.

Business Adoption and the Gig Economy

Beyond remittances, small and mid-sized enterprises present another avenue for XRP. These firms often struggle with supplier payments, payroll, and foreign exchange. By adopting XRP, they gain faster and cheaper cross-border settlement without relying on legacy systems.

Significantly, SBI Japan’s 2023 remittance service shows this potential in action. By using XRP as a bridge currency, SBI connects regions like the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia. This move underscores how XRP can scale across corridors where traditional banking remains costly and inefficient.

Building an Internet Economy

Moreover, XRP is well-suited for powering micropayments across the digital economy. From streaming and gaming to IoT transactions, demand for instant and inexpensive transfers is rising. Although Bitcoin’s Lightning Network and stablecoins dominate headlines, XRP offers an efficient alternative with high throughput and negligible fees.

In addition, the XRP Ledger continues to evolve as an ecosystem. Developers are creating decentralized exchanges, tokenized assets, and compliance-ready NFTs. Stablecoin issuers already operate on XRPL, further reinforcing XRP’s position as a liquidity bridge.

Source: https://coinedition.com/xrp-real-adoption-in-remittances-not-wall-street/

