Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's stablecoin is a delivery tool and there is no opportunity for speculation

Par : PANews
2025/08/25 10:51
CROSS
CROSS$0.22571-0.57%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006204+0.30%
FORM
FORM$3.4349-2.98%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000043+2.38%

PANews reported on August 25th that according to AASTOCKS, Hong Kong's Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Paul Chan, stated that Hong Kong's stablecoins are positioned as a delivery tool, an alternative form of legal tender, and pose no opportunity for speculation. The Stablecoin Ordinance, which came into effect this month, is expected to reduce the cost of cross-border payments, from 3% through the banking system, to 1% with the use of stablecoins. This will reduce cross-border payment costs and improve efficiency.

Xu Zhengyu also said that two meetings are being held to invite different parties to discuss the development of Hong Kong into an international gold trading center. It will start with the establishment of warehousing, and there will be new construction in the top-level design including trading and settlement. The government is fully planning the development of Hong Kong in commodities, especially precious metals.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000328-18.40%
Particl
PART$0.1897-0.47%
Partager
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Partager
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,723.44-1.33%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Partager
Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has once again pushed back against French authorities, arguing that the ongoing criminal investigation against him is “legally and logically absurd.” In a Telegram post on Sunday, Durov described his arrest last month by French police as “unprecedented” and said it was unjust to hold a tech CEO accountable for the […]
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000429+1.17%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/25 12:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato: Will create a suitable environment for crypto assets

Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet