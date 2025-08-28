XYO Expands European Presence with Bitpanda Listing

2025/08/28 22:19
XYO, the core token powering the XYO DePIN ecosystem, is now available for trading on Bitpanda, one of Europe’s leading digital asset platforms trusted by millions of users. Spot trading for XYO goes live today, August 28, giving European traders and ecosystem participants new ways to access and engage with the token.

Strengthening Access Across Europe

Bitpanda’s secure infrastructure, intuitive interface, and wide reach across the continent make it an ideal venue for expanding XYO’s adoption. With this listing, users across Europe can now seamlessly buy, sell, and trade XYO while participating in the growth of the broader XYO ecosystem.

About the XYO Token

XYO is the foundational asset of the XYO DePIN ecosystem, designed to connect, validate, and incentivize real-world and digital data in a decentralized way. It underpins network participation by rewarding users who collect, verify, and share location-based and other data types through the XYO-enabled COIN App, which has already turned over 8 million devices worldwide into active data nodes.

Key Facts about XYO Token:

  • Chains Deployed: Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Base, Optimism
  • Deflationary Mechanism: Yes
  • Maximum Supply: 13,931,216,938 XYO
  • Utilities: Staking, network participation, user rewards, data validation and verification

How to Trade XYO on Bitpanda

  1. Sign up or log in to your Bitpanda account.
  2. Complete verification if required.
  3. Deposit funds using your preferred method.
  4. Search for XYO and begin trading.

Learn more about joining Bitpanda | Join the XYO community

The post XYO Expands European Presence with Bitpanda Listing appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/xyo-expands-european-presence-bitpanda-listing/

