TLDR Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko warns that quantum computers could break Bitcoin’s security in five years. Yakovenko highlights the vulnerability of Bitcoin’s cryptography to Shor’s algorithm used by quantum computers. The Bitcoin network could be exposed due to its reliance on Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA). Approximately 25-30% of Bitcoin, including Satoshi Nakamoto’s early [...] The post Yakovenko: Quantum Computers Could Break Bitcoin Security in 5 Years appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko warns that quantum computers could break Bitcoin’s security in five years. Yakovenko highlights the vulnerability of Bitcoin’s cryptography to Shor’s algorithm used by quantum computers. The Bitcoin network could be exposed due to its reliance on Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA). Approximately 25-30% of Bitcoin, including Satoshi Nakamoto’s early [...] The post Yakovenko: Quantum Computers Could Break Bitcoin Security in 5 Years appeared first on CoinCentral.

Yakovenko: Quantum Computers Could Break Bitcoin Security in 5 Years

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/22 03:12
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.003156-3.10%

TLDR

  • Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko warns that quantum computers could break Bitcoin’s security in five years.
  • Yakovenko highlights the vulnerability of Bitcoin’s cryptography to Shor’s algorithm used by quantum computers.
  • The Bitcoin network could be exposed due to its reliance on Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA).
  • Approximately 25-30% of Bitcoin, including Satoshi Nakamoto’s early holdings, are at risk from quantum attacks.
  • Bitcoin’s public key exposure during transactions could allow quantum computers to exploit vulnerabilities.

Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana, has raised alarms over Bitcoin’s vulnerability to quantum computing. Speaking at the All-In Summit 2025, he suggested there is a “50/50” chance that within five years, quantum computers could crack Bitcoin’s cryptographic security measures. The concern centers on quantum computers running Shor’s algorithm, which could undermine Bitcoin’s defense against attacks.

Quantum Threats Could Break Bitcoin’s Security Measures

Bitcoin’s security relies on Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA) to protect private keys. Yakovenko warned that a quantum computer could use Shor’s algorithm to break this system. He said,

The idea of upgrading Bitcoin’s cryptography has sparked debate. While some experts, like Yakovenko, urge immediate action, others believe the threat remains distant. For instance, Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream, suggested that quantum computing remains a far-off issue. However, he did mention that making Bitcoin quantum-safe is “relatively simple.”

Bitcoin’s security could be further compromised due to the structure of its cryptography. The network uses the secp256k1 curve to secure private keys. This makes it particularly vulnerable to Shor’s algorithm, which could potentially reveal private keys from public ones in polynomial time.

The Urgency of a Quantum-Safe Bitcoin Network

The potential risks of quantum computing in Bitcoin are significant. Around 25-30% of all Bitcoin, over 4 million BTC, are stored in legacy addresses. These addresses, known as Pay-to-Public-Key, are especially exposed since their public keys are visible on the blockchain. In the event of a quantum breakthrough, these exposed public keys could be targeted, putting billions of dollars at risk.

Moreover, Bitcoin transactions themselves increase exposure. When users initiate transactions, their public keys are revealed for about 10 minutes. If a quantum computer becomes powerful enough, it could exploit this brief exposure to derive private keys and reroute funds before transactions finalize.

The discussion about quantum threats has divided the Bitcoin community. While some argue the risk is real, others downplay it, stating that quantum threats are not immediate. Bitcoin Core contributors like Peter Todd and Luke Dashjr remain unconvinced about the urgency of quantum computing risks.

The post Yakovenko: Quantum Computers Could Break Bitcoin Security in 5 Years appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Nasdaq rose 1% during the day, setting a new record high

The Nasdaq rose 1% during the day, setting a new record high

PANews reported on September 18th that the Nasdaq rose 1% intraday, setting a new record high. The S&P 500 rose 0.67%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.35%.
1
1$0.0109+45.97%
67COIN
67$0.002738-10.55%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02987-0.53%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 22:12
Partager
ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active

ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active

Following the rise in popularity of the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Aster, there is activity among whales of rival altcoins. Continue Reading: ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011091+10.91%
Aster
ASTER$1.4773-4.64%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/22 01:55
Partager
Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

The post Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor and a group of crypto executives met in Washington, D.C. yesterday to push for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill (the BITCOIN Act), which would see the U.S. acquire up to 1M $BTC over five years. With Bitcoin being positioned yet again as a cornerstone of national monetary policy, many investors are turning their eyes to projects that lean into this narrative – altcoins, meme coins, and presales that could ride on the same wave. Read on for three of the best crypto projects that seem especially well‐suited to benefit from this macro shift:  Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Remittix. These projects stand out for having a strong use case and high adoption potential, especially given the push for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve.   Why the Bitcoin Reserve Bill Matters for Crypto Markets The strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill could mark a turning point for the U.S. approach to digital assets. The proposal would see America build a long-term Bitcoin reserve by acquiring up to one million $BTC over five years. To make this happen, lawmakers are exploring creative funding methods such as revaluing old gold certificates. The plan also leans on confiscated Bitcoin already held by the government, worth an estimated $15–20B. This isn’t just a headline for policy wonks. It signals that Bitcoin is moving from the margins into the core of financial strategy. Industry figures like Michael Saylor, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Marathon Digital’s Fred Thiel are all backing the bill. They see Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a hedge against systemic risks. For the wider crypto market, this opens the door for projects tied to Bitcoin and the infrastructure that supports it. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Turning Bitcoin Into More Than Just Digital Gold The U.S. may soon treat Bitcoin as…
Chainbase
C$0.25991-0.62%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03506+0.63%
Threshold
T$0.01628-2.57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Nasdaq rose 1% during the day, setting a new record high

ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally

Ozak AI Token Hits $0.012, Delivering 1,100% Returns for Early Investors