Yala enables Bitcoin holders to mint USDC-backed stablecoins and unlock cross-chain liquidity

Key Takeaways

Yala launched a protocol that enables Bitcoin holders to mint USDC-backed stablecoins while retaining custody of their Bitcoin assets, expanding cross-chain functionality and real-world asset integration opportunities.

The new protocol lets users create stable digital currencies that work across multiple blockchains while maintaining ownership of their Bitcoin. These stablecoins can connect to real-world investments including tokenized bonds and commodities.