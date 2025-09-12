Yala enables Bitcoin holders to mint USDC-backed stablecoins and unlock cross-chain liquidity

Key Takeaways
- Yala’s protocol allows Bitcoin holders to mint USDC-backed stablecoins while keeping custody of their Bitcoin.
- The platform unlocks cross-chain liquidity and real-world asset integration, addressing the underutilization of Bitcoin in DeFi.
Yala launched a protocol that enables Bitcoin holders to mint USDC-backed stablecoins while retaining custody of their Bitcoin assets, expanding cross-chain functionality and real-world asset integration opportunities.
The new protocol lets users create stable digital currencies that work across multiple blockchains while maintaining ownership of their Bitcoin. These stablecoins can connect to real-world investments including tokenized bonds and commodities.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-cross-chain-liquidity-yala/