Yala enables Bitcoin holders to mint USDC-backed stablecoins and unlock cross-chain liquidity

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 06:58
Key Takeaways

  • Yala’s protocol allows Bitcoin holders to mint USDC-backed stablecoins while keeping custody of their Bitcoin.
  • The platform unlocks cross-chain liquidity and real-world asset integration, addressing the underutilization of Bitcoin in DeFi.

Yala launched a protocol that enables Bitcoin holders to mint USDC-backed stablecoins while retaining custody of their Bitcoin assets, expanding cross-chain functionality and real-world asset integration opportunities.

The new protocol lets users create stable digital currencies that work across multiple blockchains while maintaining ownership of their Bitcoin. These stablecoins can connect to real-world investments including tokenized bonds and commodities.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-cross-chain-liquidity-yala/

