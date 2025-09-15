Yala’s Bitcoin-Backed Stablecoin YU Loses Dollar Peg After Exploit

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 08:44
  • The team has said that they are collaborating with SlowMist, a blockchain security startup, and other security partners in their investigation into the hack.
  • Moreover, the team assured users that their assets would be secure and that no other protocol functionalities would be impacted.

After a precipitous “attempted attack” early Sunday caused Yala’s Bitcoin-backed stablecoin YU to crash below $0.2046, it has been unable to recover its dollar peg.

In an X post, the Yala crew verified the occurrence and said it “briefly impacted YU’s peg.” Additionally, the team has said that they are collaborating with SlowMist, a blockchain security startup, and other security partners in their investigation into the hack.

The team wrote in their latest post on X:

To make things even more stable, Yala has turned off the Convert and Bridge functions. In a subsequent post, the team assured users that their assets would be secure and that no other protocol functionalities would be impacted.

Damages Not Disclosed Yet

Whether or whether the hack was successful and caused damages was not disclosed by the Yala team. Nevertheless, according to Lookonchain, a blockchain analytics company, the perpetrator took use of the Yala protocol by creating 120 million YU tokens on Polygon (MATIC), and then trading 7.7 million YU for 7.7,000,000 USDC on Solana and Ethereum.

According to Lookonchain, the hacker has subsequently split the USDC into 1,501 ETH and sent the money to several wallets. An further 90 million YU are still unbridged on Polygon, and the attacker still has 22.29 million YU on Solana and Ethereum.

A $1 peg is intended to be maintained by YU, which is supported by overcollateralized Bitcoin reserves. Despite the project’s $119 million market cap, DEX Screener reports that its Ethereum pool only has $340,000 in USDC liquidity. After falling to a low of $0.2046, YU recovered and was trading at $0.917. But since then, the stablecoin has been under scrutiny and has been unable to regain its peg.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/yalas-bitcoin-backed-stablecoin-yu-loses-dollar-peg-after-exploit/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,353.39-0.48%
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Polkadot DAO passes proposal to cap total DOT supply at 2.1 billion

PANews reported on September 15th that, according to Cointelegraph, the Polkadot Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) passed Referendum Proposal No. 1710 with 81% support. The proposal aims to cap the total supply of DOT tokens at 2.1 billion. This move replaces the current model of issuing 120 million DOTs annually with no total cap, and will reduce the speed of token issuance by gradually reducing the issuance of new DOTs every two years.
Movement
MOVE$0.1287-3.08%
PANews2025/09/15 08:34
A smart trader sold 130 million PUMPs and made a profit, with a total profit of more than $2 million

PANews reported on September 15 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, smart trader DCfMe7 just sold 130 million PUMPs (worth $1.11 million) at an average price of $0.00854 and made a profit. The trader initially bought 360.43 million PUMPs (worth $949,000) at an average price of $0.00263 two months ago and currently holds 230.43 million PUMPs (worth $1.86 million). This represents a total profit of over $2 million (+213%).
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004933+0.08%
PANews2025/09/15 08:32
