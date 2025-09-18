Yarm Explained: Turning Trust and Tweets into Yield

Mitosis and Kaito AI have joined forces to launch Yarm, a socially-driven liquidity platform where influence powers capital. Built on Mitosis’s Ecosystem-Owned Liquidity and enhanced by Kaito’s SocialFi data, Yarm connects content creators (“Yappers”) with Liquidity Providers, allowing social trust to drive early-stage access and yield.

Yappers earn allocations based on their “Mindshare,” while LPs back those voices and earn yield based on their performance. The Overlap Score tracks influencer engagement on new projects — boosting APY as attention rises.

More than just a concept, this is a fully backed collaboration. Yarm is where programmable DeFi meets social capital, aligning incentives across builders, influencers, and investors.

Yarm launched their website and they finally revealed what it’s all about. Yarm is shaping up to be the next big InfoFi play — but with a twist. In traditional InfoFi, content creation (aka “yapping”) turns into rewards.