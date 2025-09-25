Yei Finance: Clovis's first quarter pre-deposit event has officially concluded, and the first quarter points reward will be launched soon

PANews reported on September 25th that Yei Finance has officially completed a snapshot of all pre-deposit data for the first season of Clovis Points Season 1, a cross-chain product. This first season covers four rounds of pre-deposits after Clovis' launch. Deposits from periods one through three, as well as the first $500,000 of the fourth round, have already been counted toward the first season's points rewards. Deposits exceeding $500,000 from the fourth round will automatically be counted toward the second season's points program. This snapshot fully records the relevant wallet addresses and corresponding deposit amounts, laying the foundation for the distribution of points rewards for the first quarter. The Yei Finance team stated that they will officially announce the specific reward details and distribution plan for the first quarter points to the community in the near future. Officials stated that this move not only serves as a reward for early supporters but will also further promote the project's ecosystem development before the TGE.PANews reported on September 25th that Yei Finance has officially completed a snapshot of all pre-deposit data for the first season of Clovis Points Season 1, a cross-chain product. This first season covers four rounds of pre-deposits after Clovis' launch. Deposits from periods one through three, as well as the first $500,000 of the fourth round, have already been counted toward the first season's points rewards. Deposits exceeding $500,000 from the fourth round will automatically be counted toward the second season's points program. This snapshot fully records the relevant wallet addresses and corresponding deposit amounts, laying the foundation for the distribution of points rewards for the first quarter. The Yei Finance team stated that they will officially announce the specific reward details and distribution plan for the first quarter points to the community in the near future. Officials stated that this move not only serves as a reward for early supporters but will also further promote the project's ecosystem development before the TGE.

Yei Finance: Clovis's first quarter pre-deposit event has officially concluded, and the first quarter points reward will be launched soon

Par : PANews
2025/09/25 19:16
PANews reported on September 25th that Yei Finance has officially completed a snapshot of all pre-deposit data for the first season of Clovis Points Season 1, a cross-chain product. This first season covers four rounds of pre-deposits after Clovis' launch. Deposits from periods one through three, as well as the first $500,000 of the fourth round, have already been counted toward the first season's points rewards. Deposits exceeding $500,000 from the fourth round will automatically be counted toward the second season's points program.

This snapshot fully records the relevant wallet addresses and corresponding deposit amounts, laying the foundation for the distribution of points rewards for the first quarter. The Yei Finance team stated that they will officially announce the specific reward details and distribution plan for the first quarter points to the community in the near future. Officials stated that this move not only serves as a reward for early supporters but will also further promote the project's ecosystem development before the TGE.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
