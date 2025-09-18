Yei Finance's cross-chain product Clovis opens its fourth round of pre-deposits, and TGE will be launched soon.

PANews reported on September 18th that Clovis, a cross-chain protocol under Yei Finance, officially launched its fourth pre-deposit campaign at 9:00 PM on the evening of September 18th, lasting 24 hours. This campaign, for the first time, adopted an "unlimited" deposit mechanism, aiming to expand user participation and inject market momentum into the upcoming TGE.

The event prioritizes the community: the first two hours are dedicated to Yeiliens NFT holders. Users who deposit the first $1.5 million will receive Clovis Points (Season 1) as a reward, which can be used for future ecosystem governance and equity distribution. Clovis continues to optimize cross-chain asset efficiency through its multi-chain infrastructure, and this pre-deposit is considered an important step in the project's ecosystem preparation prior to the TGE.