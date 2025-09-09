Yes, Content Is Still King, But AI Alone Can’t Wear The Crown

Social media is how businesses get found in 2025. With a little help from AI. Deposit Photos

Oh, how simple life used to be. If you were a lawyer, you simply listed your company in the phone book. Someone with a legal issue might find your number and call you.

The internet changed all that.

Today, customers can find nearly any service provider instantly, from anywhere. And that’s a good thing.

But it also means that lawyer, that CPA, that dentist must now market themselves through social media. Why? Businesses lacking an internet presence put themselves at a major visibility disadvantage, especially when we consider as Kepios finds that 5.41 billion people—or roughly 65% of the world population—regularly use social media as of July 2025.

Not only that, according to Sprinklr in August 2025, “58% of consumers report discovering new businesses via social media, outperforming traditional search and even TV in brand discovery. This underscores that social media is no longer just awareness; it’s a primary discovery channel.”

Ignore Social Media at Your Peril

Of course, it’s one thing to know social media is the primary way customers find today’s service providers like law firms. It’s quite another to post regularly.

Let’s face it. Generating interesting content—even curating it—takes work. It requires bandwidth, energy, and creativity, all scarce resources for overworked small and medium-sized business owners and their time-crunched teams.

But there’s another aspect to this situation that’s even more topical.

As I recently reported for Forbes, many of the old ways of getting found online are disappearing. SEO is one such example. Gaming SEO via manipulating search rankings or relying on backlinks is becoming increasingly moot.

Now that more people do their “searching” via ChatGPT, language model optimization (LMO) is the new game in town. In essence, AI seeks out the best content that delivers real value—the type that answers users’ questions. In plain English, that means if you want customers to find your firm online in 2025, you better post quality content marketing that’s shareable, not SEO slop.

Your Marketing Options

When it comes to small and medium-sized business owners trying to get found online, they do have options. They could drop $5,000-8,000 a month to a full-service agency to produce their blogs, videos, and graphics. But that’s pricey.

Even for those who can afford it, another challenge looms: authenticity. By now, we’ve all seen soulless ChatGPT-produced content flood LinkedIn and other channels. Poison for one’s brand, such corporate drivel undermines trust in you and your company, turning away prospects.

When it comes to business owners, especially service providers like law firms, their ability to compete in the marketplace is driven by reputation. They are the face of their organization. Their companies live and die due to the personal connection they make with the public—starting with their social media presence. Again, they can’t just hope someone finds their name in a yellow pages directory and decides to call them.

That is so 1995.

Getting Smarter Socially

Enter YourVoice Social. It seeks to solve the challenge of business owners everywhere by leveraging AI’s efficiency with good old-fashioned storytelling and creativity. I had the chance to sit down with Greg Hill, its creator, to understand how it works for overworked business owners who need to be a thought leader to be found online. There are a few key components.

One-Time Onboarding

“Every client who meets with us goes through a 60-minute deep-dive process,” says Hill. “We capture their story, their value proposition, their vision.” The owner’s digital presence is also scraped to produce an 8–10-page brand guide that the client signs off on as both authentic and compelling.

Monthly Workflow

Based on this content, YourVoice Social churns out 20 possible content topics for client approval in bullets, not paragraphs, owing to time constraints. Hill’s team then uses the approved topics as a springboard to film and edit a conversational video of the business owner. “There’s no script for them to memorize. It’s just a natural conversation with the face of the company using pre-arranged topics that reveal their deep wealth of knowledge and expertise.”

Content City

Based on these videos, the AI platform produces a plethora of authentic material bound for social media, including:

Short form videos

Blogs (short and longs)

Social posts

Infographics

The Digital Shift: From Phone Books to Feeds

YourVoice Social’s advantage online is authenticity at scale. Business owners can appreciate its turnkey delivery system: 30 days of unique content amassed from little more than 90 minutes of a client’s time (60 minutes videotaping and a 30-minute review.)

Stepping back, YourVoice Social illustrates a larger truth: every business is now in show business. That’s because every company must stand to get noticed. Otherwise, people will forget you.

And you’ll go out of business.

The problem is showing up in a way that is real and compelling. Whether it’s AI-generated or assisted, content marketing offers the visibility solution. As discussed, once upon a time, business public relations were much, much simpler. Companies could get by from simply showing up—often doing little more than placing an ad by their name in the Yellow Pages.

Today? As businesses serve customers locally and globally, standing out requires building trust at digital speed. Seth Godin, author of many books on this subject, has said, “Content marketing is all the marketing that’s left.”

What he means is customers have grown more media savvy over the years. We cringe at canned messages and phony ads that talk at us, not with us. There’s a reason why LMO favors helpful content it delivers to users. They don’t want SEO back-linked nonsense. They want value. And they want it fast.

Here’s how the Content Marketing Institute explains such material: “Content marketing is a strategic marketing approach focused on creating and distributing valuable, relevant, and consistent content to attract and retain a clearly defined audience—and, ultimately, to drive profitable customer action.”

Returning to the law firm owner who wishes to be found in 2025, there is a path forward that builds goodwill and won’t tax your bandwidth: scale authenticity. Among other things, AI is an amplifier. Used incorrectly, it will generate mountains of grammatically correct rubbish that appeals to no one. Harnessed correctly, it can supercharge your marketing efforts, but only if you make providing value your North Star.

Thanks to AI, it really does appear content is again king in 2025.

On the surface, it may seem the world is colder now that the Yellow Pages are gone, and Main Street strolls are rare. The truth is, the more things change, the more they stay the same. Customers still want to do business with someone they trust. Today, the most efficient way to earn that trust is to let AI amplify your story with an authentic touch.