Yicai Global: Futu Securities and Tiger Brokers Further Close Account Opening Channels for Mainland Chinese Residents

Par : PANews
2025/09/22 21:54
PANews reported on September 22nd that, according to Yicai Global, cross-border online brokerages Futu Securities and Tiger Brokers have further closed account opening channels for mainland Chinese residents. In accordance with the latest regulatory requirements, Futu Securities' account opening requirements have been revised. Mainland Chinese customers are now required to hold proof of overseas permanent residency. Futu Niu Niu customer service emphasized that the company is currently undergoing a system upgrade and currently only supports account opening for customers with Hong Kong or Macau ID cards. Once the system upgrade is complete, customers will be able to open accounts using a combination of mainland Chinese ID cards and overseas permanent residency certificates. Tiger Brokers customer service also stated that in response to the latest regulatory requirements, the company has adjusted its account opening policy for mainland Chinese residents. Effective last week, the company will no longer accept applications from mainland Chinese residents who provide documentation related to overseas work or life, and will only accept applications from customers with non-mainland Chinese ID cards.

However, on the evening of the 22nd, when the reporter called the customer service numbers of Futu Securities and Tiger Securities, the automatic voice service prompts of the two companies still maintained the previous policies regarding the account opening conditions for mainland Chinese residents and had not yet been changed.

