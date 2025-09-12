Yieldschool – Invest in the Primary Crypto Asset Markets

Why you should listen

Yieldschool is a specialist educational and consultancy service aimed at serious crypto investors. Its core proposition is guiding clients to the “primary crypto markets”—that stage where crypto assets are first issued, before zigzagging through traditional retail exchanges—enabling users to acquire assets earlier and generally cheaper. Led by founder Frank Hepworth, a regulatory lawyer with experience in guiding crypto exchanges and involvement in launching early crypto ETFs, the operation offers angel-investor-style insights, supported by a full-time research and consulting team with TradFi and crypto backgrounds.

Supporting links

