Yoane Wissa And Jacob Ramsey To Miss Newcastle United Match Vs Wolves

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 09: Newcastle United Head Coach Eddie Howe in action during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on September 09, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images) Newcastle United via Getty Images

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has confirmed new signings Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Magpies host Wolves at St James’ Park looking for a first win of the season. Wissa was substituted after scoring for DR Congo against Senegal this week and will see a knee specialist, while Ramsey will miss a month after being forced off in the 0-0 draw with Leeds United on August 30.

Howe confirmed the £55m ($74m) signing from Brentford will not make his debut and could not provide an update on his return.

“Unfortunately [Wissa] won’t make this game, I saw him for the first time yesterday,” Howe said at his pre-match press conference.

“He’s feeling the effects of the injury he sustained just before he came off. So we are going to have to see how he is.”

“I don’t know [when he’ll be back]

. I think he will go away for tests and maybe see a specialist to see. Unfortunately I can’t give you that update.”

Ramsey made his first start for Newcastle after his £40m move from Aston Villa in the draw at Elland Road but was forced off after a heavy tackle and now faces a prolonged period out of the team. Newcastle faces Barcelona in its first Champions League match on Thursday.

“Jacob Ramsey is the only other injury concern we have,” Howe confirmed. “He will miss the game having suffered from that tackle against Leeds. His ankle swelled up at halftime and he had to come off.

“Unfortunately I think he will be missing until after the next international break so that is a big blow.”

Wissa’s injury means club record signing Nick Woltemade is in line to start. The 23-year-old Germany striker signed for £69m ($93m) from Stuttgart and trained this week.

“He’s fine,” said Howe. “He’s trained well and I’m really pleased with how he has looked in the first days. It’s a big change for him, a big opportunity as well.

“He’s got a great nature and a great character. He’s very calm. He’s gone straight into our training and not looked out of place.

“He has shown his qualities, so I am really pleased with how he has settled in.”

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 09: Nick Woltemade (C) during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on September 09, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images) Newcastle United via Getty Images

Nick Woltemade set for Newcastle United debut

Woltemade is now all but certain to play from the start, which is not something Howe tends to do with new signings immediately, especially if they are new to the Premier League.

Easy acclimatization to the league was a prerequisite to Newcastle’s transfer business this summer, but Woltemade represented a swift change of approach at the end of the transfer window as Alexander Isak forced his move to Liverpool.

But Isak’s refusal to play for Newcastle in any of their first three Premier League games left Howe in a tough position, before his stand in Anthony Gordon was sent off against Liverpool. He still has two matches to run on his suspension and will not play on Saturday.

In truth, Howe was always going to be forced into a difficult choice. Wissa has not trained much at all this summer as he looked to move to Newcastle before jetting off to Africa immediately. Though he would likely have started because he is used to the pace and physicality of English soccer, that would not have been an ideal situation.

But Woltemade is fit, sharp and ready. There are huge expectations on his shoulders, and he’ll need to prove himself a little earlier than expected. Saturday will be a huge occasion for everybody at Newcastle, not least its new star.