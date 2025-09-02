‘You’re Not Me, Go Out There And Be You’

Ken Griffey Jr. gives his thoughts on how deep the Seattle Mariners can advance and gives his thoughts on Julio Rodriguez. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Ken Griffey Jr. believes the Seattle Mariners have what it takes to make a deep run in the playoffs.

The Mariners entered Labor Day and the month of September with a 73-64 record (.533 winning percentage), 2.5 games ahead of the Texas Rangers for the final wild card spot in the American League. It would be Seattle’s first playoff appearance since 2022 and just their second postseason appearance since 2002.

For context, Griffey Jr. ‘s last season with Seattle was in 1999.

“If the pitching holds up, who knows — that’s the key to anything is if the pitching can hold out,” says Griffey Jr. in a one-on-one interview. “Your bat could be hot, but if your pitching can’t stop anybody, then it makes it tough and vice versa. But I think if the pitching holds out, they can make a nice, little deep run into the playoffs.”

The Mariners aren’t exactly known for their pitching, but they have one of the top young aces in the game in 25-year-old Bryan Woo. Woo clinched an All-Star bid this season and holds a 2.95 ERA (fifth in the AL) with 166 strikeouts (seventh in the AL)

Meanwhile, they also have one of the top young closers in the game in Andres Munoz. Munoz clinched his second consecutive All-Star bid this season and ranks third in the MLB with 32 saves to go along with a 1.69 ERA.

Seattle is spearheaded by their generational catcher Cal Raleigh. Raleigh is arguably the favorite to win the AL MVP and has a league-leading 50 home runs and 107 RBI’s. Raleigh became the first catcher in MLB history and just the second Mariners player to hit 50 home runs in a single season.

Ken Griffey Jr. on Advice To Julio Rodriguez: ‘You’re Not Me, Go Out There And Be You’

One of the major keys to Seattle’s success outside of Raleigh has been the continued development of 24-year-old center fielder Julio Rodriguez, who clinched his third All-Star nod this season. With 26 home runs and 24 stolen bases, he could potentially post his second 30-30 season in the past three years.

“That was the one thing I told Julio, you’re not me,” says Griffey Jr. “It took me five years to be me. Just go out there and be you. Guys they put so many labels on players, ‘You act like this. You remind me of this. You remind me of that.’ And not let a guy go out there and play the game and define himself. I think you know, with Julio, I just told him, ‘Go out there and be you and go out, have some fun, enjoy the game.’ But you’re not me, and I’m not you.”

Griffey Jr. was one of the best center fielders and power hitters in his day, going to 11 straight All-Star games (1990-2000) while winning the AL MVP in 1997. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame with a 99.3% vote, breaking Tom Seaver’s record of 98.84% in 2016.

In other words, when Griffey Jr. gives a young player advice, they listen. Once again, he reiterates that Rodriguez is his own player and shouldn’t put too much stock into the comparisons to him.

It’s worth noting that Griffey was more of a power hitter while Rodriguez has more speed.

“I think me saying to him it really resonates,” says Griffey Jr. “You’re going in and you’re replacing certain guys that play that position. Anytime you play somebody, you did this like he did. Like yeah, that’s for the fan to say. But when coaches and other people start to say who are in the game, I think that’s not fair.”

Ken Griffey Jr., Ken Griffey Sr. Talk Depend Partnership During Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

The 55-year-old Griffey Jr. and his father, Ken Griffey Sr., are teaming up with Depend for Prostate Cancer Awareness month. It’s a topic that hits close to home for the Griffey’s considering the 75-year-old Griffey Sr. was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2006 after a routine exam.

“We’re talking about prostate cancer with Depend,” says Griffey Sr. “My family history in terms of prostate cancer, I’ve lost four uncles with prostate cancer, so I’m trying to be responsible enough to talk to men about it, being able to talk about prostate cancer. What’s the early detection of it? That’s the one thing. If it’s screened early, and you got a chance to survive, you’re at 99% chance of surviving. If you don’t and it goes outside the box, it’s going to be tough.”

The elder Griffey mentions how many loved ones he has lost to prostate cancer, which is why it’s so important to talk about it and get screened early — as he did — to prevent it from becoming even more serious.

“I’ve lost a few friends,” says Griffey Jr. “I lost four uncles, I lost a stepson to prostate cancer. That’s why I’m here to talk about prostate cancer, how to survive it and do the right thing and go into it, just to talk about it. That’s most important, to have men talking about prostate cancer.”

Griffey Jr. was in the middle of his MLB career in his mid-30’s with the Cincinnati Reds when he found out his dad had prostate cancer. The younger Griffey also stresses the importance of having conversations regarding such topics as prostate cancer.

“With men it’s taboo to talk about certain things,” says Griffey Jr. “With him having it, and being able to talk to myself and my sons made it a lot easier over dinner and things like that, where it’s not one of those conversations that you feel weird. It’s important that you get checked.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/djsiddiqi/2025/09/02/seattle-mariners-great-ken-griffey-jr-on-advice-to-julio-rodriguez-youre-not-me-go-out-there-and-be-you/

