YouTube warns subscribers that they could lose access to Fox channels

Cryptopolitan
2025/08/26 14:00
Google’s YouTube announced Monday that it may be forced to pull Fox channels if it fails to reach an agreement with Fox Corporation by Wednesday, 5 pm Eastern. The company also said it warned subscribers of the possible blackout through email. The two parties are still negotiating, but without a deal, YouTube TV would drop all Fox channels, including Fox Broadcast Network, FS1, Fox Business, and Big Ten Network.

The two are still clashing over payments. According to YouTube, Fox is seeking significantly higher payments than those of comparable partners. Even so, the Google-owned platform insists it intends to strike an agreement that balances fair value for Fox’s programming with affordability for its users.

YouTube offers to pay a $10 credit to subscribers in case of a fallout with Fox

The start of the NFL season often doubles as renewal season for several TV deals, and Fox’s deal is up this Wednesday. While YouTube has issued alerts, Fox has also cautioned YouTube TV customers that they could soon lose access to its news, sports, entertainment, and local stations. The company, however, has further accused YouTube of taking advantage of its market dominance in the negotiations.  

It commented, “While Fox remains committed to reaching a fair agreement with Google’s YouTube TV, we are disappointed that Google continually exploits its outsized influence by proposing terms that are out of step with the marketplace.”

A blackout of Fox on YouTube TV could cut viewers off from a significant portion of NFL coverage. Awful Announcing reports that the first marquee event on the line is Saturday’s Texas–Ohio State college football matchup, followed by the NFL’s opening week the next weekend. 

Nevertheless, there’s still the subject of Fox’s recently introduced streaming product, Fox One, which pay-TV subscribers can access without paying more than their regular bill. Users can watch Fox content by signing up on the platform. However, there’s no telling the political blowback from President Donald Trump and others should Fox channels go dark for YouTube TV’s roughly 9.4 million subscribers.

Still, YouTube has said it would issue a $10 credit to members if Fox’s channels remain unavailable for an extended period.

Paramount Global and YouTube reached an agreement, despite their disputes 

In February, Paramount Global warned YouTube TV subscribers could lose access to 20 channels — including CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, and Nickelodeon- if a new deal weren’t reached. At the time, the Google platform wanted a deal that spared subscribers additional fees and expanded their options for watching sports and shows. Meanwhile, Paramount executives George Cheeks, Chris McCarthy, and Brian Robbins had claimed Google was refusing to accept fair market terms. Instead, they were risking the entertainment experience at the expense of consumers. They even remarked, “The reality is, you can’t have a successful video product without Paramount, one of the leading media families in TV viewing.”

Nonetheless, the two sides soon reached a resolution, announcing a multi-year carriage deal. Their agreement meant YouTube TV customers could still access Paramount programming, including the Paramount+ with Showtime add-on.

YouTube TV charges $82.99 monthly for its base plan, which comes with more than 100 live channels and unlimited cloud DVR storage.

Meanwhile, Google recently announced it had removed nearly 11,000 channels and associated accounts in the second quarter for promoting government-backed misinformation campaigns from Russia, China, and other countries. Over 7,700 channels were linked to China. Broadcasting in both English and Chinese, these channels frequently pushed pro-Beijing narratives, praised President Xi Jinping, and commented on US diplomatic affairs.

About 2,000 channels were tied to Russian influence operations. Presented in multiple languages, their content reflected Moscow’s viewpoints and criticized NATO, Ukraine, and Western governments.

As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, these actions are part of Google’s Threat Analysis Group’s ongoing efforts to combat “coordinated influence operations” and worldwide disinformation campaigns.

