Yunfeng Financial Acquires 10,000 ETH for Reserve Assets

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 10:51
RealLink
REAL$0.05998+4.27%
Capverse
CAP$0.06879-2.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01796+6.38%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005524+6.10%
Ethereum
ETH$4,330.42-1.03%
Key Points:
  • Yunfeng Financial, linked to Jack Ma, adds 10,000 ETH to reserves.
  • ETH acquisition reinforces institutional crypto support.
  • Hong Kong crypto market confidence rises with this investment.

Hong Kong-based Yunfeng Financial, linked to Alibaba founder Jack Ma, has purchased 10,000 Ethereum (ETH) for $44 million USD as reserve assets.

This acquisition underscores growing institutional confidence in digital currencies, potentially impacting ETH prices and influencing broader market adoption trends across Asia.

Yunfeng Financial’s $44 Million Ethereum Investment

The firm’s recent acquisition represents a significant endorsement of blockchain technology by Asian institutions. This action highlights increased institutional openness towards cryptocurrencies, potentially exerting upward price pressure on ETH amidst a supportive Hong Kong digital asset environment.

While official statements from key figures such as Jack Ma or Yunfeng’s executives are unavailable, the filing underscores the institution’s focus on integrating ETH with their financial strategies. The broader market and community reaction remain cautiously optimistic, anticipating increased institutional engagement within the Ethereum ecosystem.

Ethereum Market Updates: Current Prices and Future Prospects

Did you know? Yunfeng Financial’s acquisition is similar to Tesla’s crypto purchase in boosting institutional interest, paralleling MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin allocation in effecting market sentiment positively.

Ethereum’s current market data reflects $4,340.88 per ETH, with a market cap of $523.97 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $39.24 billion. Recent performance shows a 0.22% increase over 24 hours, yet a 5.29% decrease over seven days. Ethereum’s 90-day performance maintains a substantial 65.31% growth, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 02:41 UTC on September 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu’s research team anticipates Yunfeng’s ETH investment bolstering broader institutional adoption. Increased regulatory engagements in Hong Kong and sustained technological advancements within blockchain infrastructure are expected to escalate future crypto integration at large-scale financial platforms. For more information on regulatory frameworks governing digital financial technology, you can visit the MIIT Integrated Index Information Platform.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/yunfeng-financial-purchases-eth-assets/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play

Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play

The post Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The two most powerful U.S. market regulators have teamed up to deliver big news for crypto. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a joint statement confirming that registered exchanges like the NYSE, Nasdaq, CBOE and CME can now support trading of certain spot crypto assets. In simple …
Solana
SOL$210.13+3.92%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04092-4.23%
XRP
XRP$2.835+1.35%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/03 11:29
Partager
Hyperliquid caught between $36 support and $50 resistance: Where next?

Hyperliquid caught between $36 support and $50 resistance: Where next?

The big players were shorting Hyperliquid but the altcoin's platform metrics were still strong.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006229+2.95%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/03 11:00
Partager
Blockchain lender Figure seeks valuation over $4.1 billion in US IPO

Blockchain lender Figure seeks valuation over $4.1 billion in US IPO

PANews reported on September 3rd that blockchain lender Figure Technologies said on Tuesday it is targeting a valuation of up to $4.13 billion for its initial public offering (IPO). Figure and some of its existing investors plan to sell 26.3 million shares in the IPO, expected to be priced between $18 and $20 per share, aiming to raise up to $526.3 million. Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, and Bank of America Securities are serving as lead underwriters. Figure will list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "FIGR." It is reported that Figure was co-founded by technology entrepreneur Mike Cagney in 2018 and operates a blockchain-based native platform focusing on lending, trading and investment in consumer credit and digital assets.
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0657+24.29%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06381+3.67%
Partager
PANews2025/09/03 11:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play

Hyperliquid caught between $36 support and $50 resistance: Where next?

Blockchain lender Figure seeks valuation over $4.1 billion in US IPO

Bitcoin Alternative: Ray Dalio Unveils BTC as a Crucial Hedge Against Dollar Instability

Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?