YZi Labs announces investment in yield-generating synthetic dollar protocol USD.AI

PANews reported on August 26th that YZi Labs officially announced its investment in USD.AI, a protocol that provides hardware-backed financing for AI infrastructure and aims to expand AI infrastructure through a new type of yield-generating stablecoin. USD.AI has a locked-in value of $62 million.

USD.AI is a yield-generating synthetic dollar protocol that brings infrastructure financing (InfraFi) to the blockchain. It is backed by overcollateralized computational loans. USD.AI enables infrastructure and AI operators to access non-dilutive credit while providing depositors with sustainable asset-backed yields. Developed by Permian Labs, USD.AI is backed by investors including Framework, Dragonfly, DCG, Delphi, and Fintech Collective.