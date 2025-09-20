YZi Labs expands its investment in Ethena Labs to strengthen USDe adoption and support new compliant products for wider growth.]]>YZi Labs expands its investment in Ethena Labs to strengthen USDe adoption and support new compliant products for wider growth.]]>

YZi Labs Expands Ethena Labs Investment to Drive USDe Growth

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/09/20 09:04
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0006--%
  • YZi Labs deepens its investment in Ethena Labs to boost adoption of the $14B USDe stablecoin.
  • Ethena Labs plans broader ecosystem expansion with new compliant products and institutional settlement solutions.

YZi Labs has expanded its investment in Ethena Labs, the developer of the USDe synthetic dollar stablecoin.

This stablecoin is attracting attention, having surpassed a market capitalization of $14 billion and recorded a total value locked (TVL) in the range of $13–$14 billion.

With this surge, USDe has solidified its position as one of the most prominent stablecoins on the market and has naturally attracted new support from strategic partners like YZi Labs.

Expanding USDe’s Reach and Building New Institutional Bridges

YZi Labs’ additional investment not only strengthens Ethena’s balance sheet but also fuels its broader adoption.

The primary focus is on bringing USDe to life across multiple platforms—from centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges to the growing DeFi ecosystem.

Furthermore, Ethena will expand its presence on the BNB Chain, including integration with money markets and new partnerships with various projects on the network.

Furthermore, Ethena is also preparing two ambitious new products. First, USDtb, a fiat-based stablecoin geared towards greater regulatory compliance. Second, Converge, an institutional settlement layer that will handle large-scale transactions while paving the way for the tokenization of real-world assets.

Furthermore, Converge is expected to bridge the gap between the traditional financial sector and the evolving blockchain infrastructure.

Even so, achieving success won’t be a seamless ride. Regulation remains a challenge, especially since synthetic stablecoins like USDe remain in a gray area in many jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, as of the writing time, the Ethena native token (ENA) is changing hands at about $0.6710, down 5% over the last 24 hours, with $4.62 billion in market cap.

YZi Labs Balances RWA Finance With Web3 Entertainment

In retrospect, YZi Labs’ expansion into Ethena Labs is just one of several recent moves.

On the other hand, CNF previously reported that in early July, YZi Labs joined the Digital Asset mission through the Canton Network. This network is designed to bring real-world assets to the blockchain while maintaining institutional privacy while ensuring interoperability within a legally compliant framework.

YZi Labs’ presence on the Canton Network clearly demonstrates their desire to participate in the RWA-based financial transformation.

Furthermore, at the end of June, YZi Labs also invested in MEET48, a Web3 platform that seeks to transform the way fans interact with their idols. With its blockchain-based voting mechanism, MEET48 opens up new opportunities for fans to rank idols in a more transparent and participatory manner.

While this may seem far removed from stablecoins or DeFi, this move shows that YZi Labs is not solely focused on finance but also intends to explore the community-driven digital entertainment sector.

]]>
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$238.21-3.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,509.51-1.43%
XRP
XRP$2.9876-2.74%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Partager
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185109-6.49%
Sign
SIGN$0.08446+6.13%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Partager
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Partager
XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

On-chain analyst Ali Martinez says whales offloaded ~200 million XRP in two weeks. Traders are parsing the transfers as XRP holds near $3.
NEAR
NEAR$3.104-4.55%
XRP
XRP$2.9876-2.74%
ALI
ALI$0.00658+0.15%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

41,000 BTC options and 240,000 ETH options will expire today, with a total notional value of over $5.8 billion