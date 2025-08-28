YZY on Solana, 74 million “burned” in a few hours: 51,800 traders in the red and only 11 wallets above $1M

Par : The Cryptonomist
2025/08/28 21:20
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002666-8.35%
YZY
YZY$0.523-5.59%
RedStone
RED$0.4192-2.51%

The memecoin YZY on Solana has achieved, in just a few hours, one of the most extreme movements of recent months: over 51,800 wallets in loss and aggregate losses estimated around $74 million, according to on-chain analysis cited by CryptoNews.

An interesting aspect is the typical dynamic of celebrity tokens: initial euphoria, privileged access, and rapid concentration of wealth on a few addresses.

According to the data collected by Nansen and our on-chain analyses conducted with tools like Bubblemaps, it was possible to reconstruct the liquidity flows and identify the wallet clusters that executed sniping in the first few minutes.

Industry analysts consulted confirm that timely access and order automation have significantly increased the informational asymmetry in the launch.

Key numbers (snapshot in the first 24 hours, data updated as of August 28, 2025)

  • 70,200 wallets participated in the initial trading.
  • Over 51,800 wallets are at a loss, with an aggregate deficit close to $74M.
  • 11 wallets recorded profits exceeding $1M.
  • The remaining holders are reduced to about 19,531 according to estimates by Nansen.

From the snapshot data updated as of August 28, 2025, it appears that approximately 73.8% of participating wallets incurred losses (51,800 out of 70,200), while the 11 wallets with over $1M represent about 0.016% of the total participants: clear indicators of a strong concentration of profits.


| Wallets involved at launch | 70,200 | Independent on‑chain analysis |
| Wallets at a loss | 51,800+ | Cointelegraph, CryptoNews |
| Total estimated losses | $74,000,000 | Cointelegraph, CryptoNews |
| Wallets with profit > $1M | 11 | On‑chain analysis |
| Current holders | ~19,531 | Nansen |

Main Causes of the Crash

The launch developed in a short timeframe, with minimal tokenomics and lacking evident technical applications. In this context, a combination of initial speculative pump, sniper activities, and concentrated sales particularly affected retail traders. It must be said that, in the absence of solid fundamentals and with extreme volatility, the price reversed sharply right after the peak.

Timeline of the pump & dump

  • T0: listing on Solana DEX, favored by low fees and high execution speed.
  • Within 60 minutes: rally up to approximately +1,400% compared to the initial value.
  • In the following hours: sharp reversal and drop exceeding 80% from the peak reached.

The sequence created a trap for many buyers: having entered at the highs, they suffered significant losses during the unwind phase and others’ profit-taking.

Profit Distribution: 11 wallets over $1M

On-chain analyses show a very skewed profit distribution: a few addresses captured most of the initial movement, while the majority accumulated immediate drawdowns. The asymmetry mirrors patterns already observed in other celebrity-linked memecoin.

Mechanics of the Launch on Solana: Why It Favors the “Fast”

Solana combines very low latency and low transaction costs, making it possible—in frictionless launches—for specialized sniping bots to secure liquidity and positions in milliseconds. The tokenomics of YZY, simplified and lacking concrete use cases, has created the ideal ground for a short and intense speculative cycle.

What on-chain analysis shows

According to analysis platforms like Bubblemaps, clusters of wallets with timely access have accumulated and then quickly redistributed the tokens, achieving above-average profits.

Additionally, Nansen reports a decline in active holders after the peak, consistent with a pump-and-dump cycle. An industry analyst commented that this dynamic shows how privileged access to information and executions can significantly influence outcomes in highly speculative assets.

In the monitoring conducted, we isolated repeated patterns: depth spikes in the order books on a few pools, rapid removal of liquidity, and transfers to “cold” addresses immediately after the peaks.

These findings are visible in the block snapshots and in the main TX IDs recorded on Solscan.

Recurring Risks of Celebrity Memecoins

  • Extreme volatility and pump-and-dump patterns.
  • Informational asymmetry: those with preferential access dominate the initial phases of the launch.
  • Lack of fundamentals: weak or non-existent roadmaps and scarce real-world applications.
  • Concentration of profits in a few addresses.

Scenarios that Generated the Losses

The main phenomenon was triggered by a massive profit-taking right after the peak. Retail traders, who entered in the later stages of the movement, got trapped.

In certain cases, the use of leverage on derivatives linked to the asset amplified the declines, fueling cascading liquidations.

Practical Implications for Traders on YZY/Solana

  • On-chain verification before exposure: analyze token distribution, flows to and from liquidity pools, and presence of snipers.
  • Risk management: define in advance the maximum acceptable loss limit.
  • Diversification: avoid concentrations on assets supported solely by hype.
  • Documentation: consult whitepaper, roadmap, and audit when available for a more comprehensive view of the project.

Frequently Asked Questions

What role did traders on Solana play in the movement of YZY?

Their activity amplified the mechanism: concentrated orders pushed the price upwards in the initial phase, only to accelerate the decline during profit-taking.

How to mitigate the risks of celebrity-linked memecoins?

It is advisable to limit exposure, closely monitor volumes and on-chain flows, assess the distribution of top holders, and use technical stop losses during phases of higher volatility.

Methodological Note and Sources

The figures related to wallets in loss (51,800+) and total losses (approximately $74M) come from on-chain analysis conducted within the first 24 hours of the DEX listing on Solana, as reported by CryptoNews.

The estimate of remaining holders is indicated by Nansen and the cluster analysis was highlighted by Bubblemaps. For more completeness, the snapshot on Nansen, the specific report by Bubblemaps, the contract/token address on Solscan, and some exemplary TX IDs can be consulted.

  • Definition of “loss”: negative difference between purchase price and selling price or mark-to-market valuation at the time of the snapshot.
  • Time window: first 24 hours following the listing on Solana DEX (snapshot updated as of August 28, 2025).

Conclusion

The case of YZY on Solana highlights the recurring features of celebrity-linked memecoin launches: an explosive rally followed by a rapid crash and profits concentrated in a few addresses. On-chain data analysis and reading the market structure remain essential tools for understanding the risks and speculative dynamics of these assets.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1301+0.23%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003044-4.63%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007583-1.77%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Partager
What if an AI agent signs transactions on your behalf?

What if an AI agent signs transactions on your behalf?

Imagine opening your wallet app, but instead of approving every swap, bridge, or stake, an AI agent does it for you. It reads the contract, checks risks, compares options, and signs the “best” choice in&nbsp;seconds. No more gas anxiety. No more decoding cryptic approvals. Your AI assistant just “handles&nbsp;it.” Sounds like freedom. But what’s really happening when we hand over that&nbsp;power? Delegating trust to a&nbsp;machine Web3 today is built on explicit user consent. Every transaction needs a signature, and every signature implies: I understand what’s happening. But let’s be honest — most people don’t. They click “approve” on unreadable prompts. If an AI agent takes over, that gap widens. Instead of you not understanding, now you don’t even&nbsp;see. This shifts the trust model&nbsp;from: The agent becomes a new layer of abstraction. And with abstraction comes both safety and&nbsp;danger. The upside Speed &amp; convenience AI can parse contracts instantly, catching risks humans would miss. Approvals could become frictionless, without sacrificing security. Context-aware decisions Agents could weigh gas prices, slippage, and token approvals against your personal preferences, then act accordingly. Always-on protection Instead of reacting to phishing attempts, an AI guard could intercept malicious contracts before you even see&nbsp;them. The downside Loss of agency If your AI decides what’s “safe” to sign, are you still in control? Users may become passive, unable to contest decisions. Single point of failure Compromised AI = compromised wallet. If the model is poisoned, your assets could drain in&nbsp;seconds. Opaque decision-making If an AI declines to sign a transaction, can it explain why in a way you trust? Or will users face the same opacity they do with contracts today — just one layer&nbsp;higher? New attack surface Imagine adversaries training prompts to trick the AI. Instead of phishing humans, they’ll phish machines — and the stakes will be&nbsp;higher. UX implications Explainable approvals Every AI-driven signature should come with a human-readable rationale: “I signed this swap because it’s from Uniswap V3, with your preset max slippage, and no unusual approvals.” Override paths Users must retain the ability to bypass or veto. AI should recommend, not&nbsp;dictate. Granular delegation Maybe your agent handles micro-payments but asks for confirmation on large transfers. Trust should be flexible, not absolute. Transparency of the agent itself Who trained it? Where is it running? How is it updated? Without clear answers, the AI becomes another black&nbsp;box. Why it&nbsp;matters The core promise of Web3 is self-sovereignty: you control your assets. But sovereignty means responsibility, and responsibility often feels like friction. AI agents promise to smooth that friction, but at the cost of moving power away from&nbsp;you. The real design challenge isn’t It’s If we solve that, AI won’t just automate Web3 — it’ll make it&nbsp;usable. What if an AI agent signs transactions on your behalf? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1301+0.23%
Partager
Medium2025/08/29 00:16
Partager
Could Pengu, SPX, or Pepe Be the Next Meme Coin Sensation? A Look at Their Path to Legendary Status

Could Pengu, SPX, or Pepe Be the Next Meme Coin Sensation? A Look at Their Path to Legendary Status

The crypto world is buzzing with speculation about the next big meme coin. Pengu, SPX, and Pepe are capturing attention and sparking discussions. Could one of these digital tokens rise to legendary status? This article explores their journeys, growth potential, and what makes them stand out in a crowded market. Uncover the factors driving their popularity. Pudgy Penguins Price Shows Mixed Signals, Awaiting Breakout Source: tradingview  Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is currently trading between about three to nearly four $0.01. Over the past six months, it's soared almost 237%, reflecting strong potential. The nearest challenge is breaking the four-cent resistance. If it does, pushing towards nearly five $0.01 is possible. However, the price has dipped over 4% in just a week and faces a tough path with losses nearing a quarter in the past month. The current price dances around short-term moving averages, hinting at uncertainty. But PENGU’s upward journey in the long term offers hope, even as short-term numbers battle between gains and losses. The climb past key levels could trigger a significant breakout."Sei Cryptocurrency on the Brink of Breakout with Potential Gains SPX6900 Tests New Heights Despite Recent Dips Source: tradingview  SPX6900's current price is floating between $1.18 and $1.49. Recently, there's been a slight pullback, with a weekly drop of over 6%. Yet, when you look at the bigger picture, the coin has surged by nearly 138% over the last six months. The nearest resistance is at around $1.67; breaking past this could lead SPX to eye the next target of approximately $1.98. If it manages to climb to the second resistance, it could gain over a third in value from current levels. Although there's been a month-long decline of over 40%, SPX's long-term performance shows strength. The current indicators suggest room for growth, provided it can maintain upward momentum. Pepe Gains Ground: Could This Be the Start of a Bull Run? Source: tradingview  Pepe (PEPE) is seeing some price action between $0.000009864 and $0.000011744. It sits just under a resistance point at $0.000012657. If it breaks through, it might head toward the second resistance around $0.000014537, a potential rise of about 24% from its low today. The coin is above its 10-day average but falls short of the 100-day trend. While the price recently dipped 4.38% in a week and 14.37% over the month, it's still higher than six months ago by 28.64%. The RSI at 54.80 suggests it's not overbought nor oversold, hinting room for growth as interest builds. Conclusion Pengu, SPX, and Pepe each have a unique journey and different strengths. Pengu boasts a strong online community. SPX has innovative features that stand out. Pepe, with its connection to popular culture, holds nostalgic appeal. Each one has elements that could make it rise to meme coin sensation status. However, their success will depend on factors like market trends and community support. Investors will need to watch how these coins develop and adapt to future changes. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
SEI
SEI$0.2983-1.51%
SIX
SIX$0.02183-1.13%
SPX6900
SPX$1.2305-1.54%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/28 23:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What if an AI agent signs transactions on your behalf?

Could Pengu, SPX, or Pepe Be the Next Meme Coin Sensation? A Look at Their Path to Legendary Status

US Dept. of Commerce Partners With Chainlink to Bring Macroeconomic Data Onchain

Nasdaq-Listed Caliber Unveils Chainlink (LINK) Treasury Reserve