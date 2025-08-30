ZachXBT Blasts Ripple Holders, Reveals Why He Does Not Assist/Support The XRP Community

Bitcoinist
2025/08/30 09:00
The crypto space is talking after blockchain investigator ZachXBT turned his attention to Ripple investors and the XRP community at large. In a series of direct posts, he stated that he does not support Ripple holders and even joked that he would mock anyone who sent him a private message. 

ZachXBT Calls XRP Holders “Exit Liquidity” For Insiders

In his posts, ZachXBT explained why he keeps his distance from the XRP community. “I do not currently assist the XRP community and will make fun of anyone who sends me a DM,” he wrote. He went further to say that Ripple holders are not worth supporting because they provide “nothing of value to the industry except exit liquidity for insiders.”

The on-chain detective also noted that the supply of XRP remains heavily controlled by insiders. In his view, this makes the token less attractive and prevents fair growth. He added that the community around XRP behaves more like a cult than a group trying to build real technology. According to him, Ripple holders focus too much on hype, price promotion, and defending their token, rather than driving innovation.

ZachXBT grouped XRP holders with other communities he sees as structurally weak. He says that they share the same problems: strong promotion, defensive attitudes, and little to no useful progress. Due to his reputation as a respected blockchain investigator, his comments drew attention, despite being divisive. Because he has exposed crypto scams and shady financial transactions, ZachXBT has gained influence over time, and his words now carry more weight.

On-Chain Detective Rejects MLM Chains And Community Shilling

ZachXBT also explained that his criticism goes beyond XRP alone. He said, “I discriminate against MLM chains,” comparing many projects in the market to pyramid schemes. In his view, these chains operate with little real utility but rely on hype, recruiting new buyers, and constant shilling by communities to keep the system alive.

He described a pattern of insider enrichment, where early insiders and influencers cash out with profits while late retail buyers are left holding losses. This setup, he argued, also suits the XRP community, as it is more about aggressive promotion than genuine innovation.

ZachXBT also discussed the behavior of these communities. He described their behavior as cult-like, with members becoming very defensive and spending more energy on pushing “numbers go up” rather than creating long-term value. In his opinion, this is one of the reasons why these projects do not advance the crypto industry.

ZachXBT’s comments may prompt the crypto space to reassess XRP, its community support, and whether the token’s future lies in real utility or is simply an asset used by insiders for profit. A fresh wave of verbal shrapnel could happen within the XRP community, as some agree with him while others defend Ripple’s token.

XRP price chart from TradingView.com (Ripple)
