ZachXBT flags Solana project Aqua for $4.65M rug pull

Key Takeaways

Aqua allegedly rug pulled 21.77K SOL ($4.65M) from presale investors, according to ZachXBT.

Funds were split across wallets and sent to instant exchanges as the team disabled X replies.

Onchain investigator ZachXBT has flagged Solana-based Telegram trading bot project Aqua for a likely rug pull, after 21.77K SOL raised in its presale, worth about $4.65 million, was moved across multiple wallets and into instant exchanges.

ZachXBT flagged on his Telegram channel that the presale wallet split funds into four tranches before transferring them through intermediary addresses.

ZackXBT Telegram Post

The project, which had been promoted by teams including Meteora, Quill Audits, Helius, SYMMIO, Dialect, and several influencers, has since disabled replies on all of its X posts.