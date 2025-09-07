ZachXBT: High-risk addresses may be misjudged and cause damage to reputation; WLFI should be marked with caution

According to PANews on September 7, "On-chain Detective" ZachXBT posted on the X platform: "Sometimes so-called high-risk addresses may be incorrect, so the WLFI team cannot simply rely on compliance tools. I recently helped a team manually review pre-sale addresses. After manual review, we found that certain exchanges/smart contracts were incorrectly marked as high-risk. In many cases, even leading compliance tools have major flaws. We are glad to see that the World Liberty Financial team has taken a more proactive approach than other teams like Circle, as this will ultimately benefit the victims. However, they do need to be cautious, otherwise if a false positive leads to blacklisting, it may cause irreparable damage to their reputation. The difficult part is finding the right balance. If the address is indeed a false positive, we hope that the issue can be resolved quickly."