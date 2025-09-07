ZachXBT: High-risk addresses may be misjudged and cause damage to reputation; WLFI should be marked with caution

Par : PANews
2025/09/07 17:39
WLFI
WLFI$0.232+19.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10097+0.09%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.08818-4.52%
Wink
LIKE$0.01089+0.88%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005362-0.99%
MAY
MAY$0.04159+1.73%

According to PANews on September 7, "On-chain Detective" ZachXBT posted on the X platform: "Sometimes so-called high-risk addresses may be incorrect, so the WLFI team cannot simply rely on compliance tools. I recently helped a team manually review pre-sale addresses. After manual review, we found that certain exchanges/smart contracts were incorrectly marked as high-risk. In many cases, even leading compliance tools have major flaws. We are glad to see that the World Liberty Financial team has taken a more proactive approach than other teams like Circle, as this will ultimately benefit the victims. However, they do need to be cautious, otherwise if a false positive leads to blacklisting, it may cause irreparable damage to their reputation. The difficult part is finding the right balance. If the address is indeed a false positive, we hope that the issue can be resolved quickly."

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.04159+1.73%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Partager
Bitcoin ETF demand drops sharply as geopolitical jitters rattle investor sentiment

Bitcoin ETF demand drops sharply as geopolitical jitters rattle investor sentiment

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States have recently experienced a sharp drop in inflows as investor sentiment continues to take a hit amid escalating geopolitical concerns. According to data from SoSoValue, the 12 spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in…
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/23 15:20
Partager
Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI

Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Forbes, the equity structure of World Liberty Financial, a crypto project under the Trump family, has recently changed. By analyzing the information
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.449+1.37%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.08818-4.52%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902-1.20%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 20:44
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Bitcoin ETF demand drops sharply as geopolitical jitters rattle investor sentiment

Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI

Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements

Bio Protocol founder: Plans to release aubr.ai terminal, allowing IP-NFTs to be minted from the terminal