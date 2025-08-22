ZachXBT Uncovers $91 Million Bitcoin Theft in Sophisticated Scam

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 15:58
Bitcoin
BTC$112,747.29-0.59%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001506+11.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021544-1.89%
SEED
SEED$0.001036+0.29%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1715+13.50%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000004--%

Crypto sleuth, ZachXBT, has revealed that on August 19, a victim lost 783 Bitcoin (BTC), valued at $91 million, in a social engineering scam. 

This incident comes amid a rise in social engineering scams worldwide. Bad actors are continuously adopting new tactics to deceive and steal from unsuspecting victims.

ZachXBT Exposes $91 Million Crypto Scam 

According to ZachXBT’s post on X (formerly Twitter), the scam involved attackers impersonating customer support representatives from a crypto exchange and a hardware wallet provider. 

The stolen funds were subsequently funneled into Wasabi Wallet, a privacy-focused Bitcoin wallet. ZachXBT revealed that the theft transaction hash was da598f2a941ee3c249a3c11e5e171e186a08900012f6aad26e6d11b8e8816457. 

Moreover, the theft address was bc1qyxyk4qgyrkx4rjwsuevug04wahdk6uf95mqlej. ZachXBT’s accompanying analysis, illustrated through detailed blockchain mapping, reveals the complex network of addresses used to launder the funds. Multiple deposits into Bitcoin mixers further obscured the trail.

Social Engineering Crypto Scam Funds Movement. Source: X/ZachXBT

ZachXBT also advised that to avoid falling victim to social engineering scams, it’s crucial to treat every call or email with skepticism, assuming it’s a scam by default. 

Meanwhile, social engineering scams, which rely on manipulating individuals rather than exploiting technical vulnerabilities, have become increasingly prevalent in the crypto space. Recent reports corroborate this trend. 

For instance, in a separate case, a scammer posed as a senior UK police officer to steal $2.8 million (£2.1 million) in Bitcoin. North Wales Police revealed the scam began when the attacker contacted the victim, claiming they had arrested someone with the victim’s personal documents. 

The scammer convinced the victim that their assets were at risk. Furthermore, they instructed the victim to secure their cold storage by logging into a fake website.

The victim entered their seed phrase on the fake site, allowing the scammers to steal all their Bitcoin. Authorities are now investigating the case. It serves as a warning about the importance of verifying calls and protecting your seed phrase.

Previously, BeInCrypto reported that scammers are impersonating publications like WalesOnline. They promote cryptocurrency scams online, some of which feature fabricated BBC footage.

Additionally, deepfake technology and phishing schemes, such as those impersonating Coinbase support, have been identified as growing threats.

The post ZachXBT Uncovers $91 Million Bitcoin Theft in Sophisticated Scam appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/crypto-social-engineering-scam/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues

Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues

This Friday, the chairman of the Federal Reserve could deliver his last major speech, in a tense economic context and under unprecedented political pressure. Wall Street, the White House, and all markets are waiting for clear signals. Rate guidance, stance on inflation, Fed independence: every word will count, and could weigh heavily. L’article Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005344-5.21%
Major
MAJOR$0.16969+8.11%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018175-0.06%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 16:05
Partager
Daily Income Exceeds $7,700: Bjmining Cloud Mining Helps ETH Investors Achieve Steady Growth

Daily Income Exceeds $7,700: Bjmining Cloud Mining Helps ETH Investors Achieve Steady Growth

BJMINING lets ETH holders earn steady returns through cloud mining with $15 signup bonus, daily payouts, zero fees, and flexible, secure contracts.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0751-0.77%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005398-5.11%
Ethereum
ETH$4,319.34+0.77%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/08/22 16:45
Partager
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1172-0.59%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002653-0.22%
Partager
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues

Daily Income Exceeds $7,700: Bjmining Cloud Mining Helps ETH Investors Achieve Steady Growth

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Bitcoin: Allianz’s Monumental Shift Towards a Credible Store of Value

Cynthia Lummis Urges Congress to Fast-Track GENIUS Act, Warns Crypto Leadership at Stake