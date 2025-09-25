The post Zanzibar introduces digital payments for marine parks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Zanzibar introduces digital payments for marine parks Authorities in Zanzibar have introduced a new digital payment system for tourists visiting its Marine Conservation Areas as part of efforts to digitize the processes. According to a report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Zanzibar’s new digital fee-collection system will allow tourists to pay entrance fees using different payment methods. Visitors to the Marine Conservation Areas can make payments using digital wallets and credit cards as authorities pivot from cash-based transactions. The digital payment system is supported by the UNDP’s Biodiversity Finance Initiative, designed to conserve the ecological diversity of Zanzibar’s water parks. Amid the introduction of the new digital payment system, authorities have revealed increased tourist fees for its Marine Conservation Areas. The fee hike is nearly triple the previous fees payable by visitors to the marine park, which authorities say forms part of efforts to improve the ecosystem. Before the increase, Zanzibar park entry fees were the lowest in the region at $3. Authorities say the hike is intended to bring fees to a competitive level and raise additional funds to power conservation efforts. Apart from environmental conservation, rising operational and management costs have forced the hand of regulators to increase tourist fees. Aboud Jumbe, principal secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Heritage, disclosed that the fee hike will lead to Zanzibar raising nearly $4.5 million from its water parks. “Before the onset of the UNDP BIOFIN program, Zanzibar was collecting about $1.3 million per year from marine park fees – we’re now projecting around $4.3 million annually,” said Jumbe. About 45% of the funds will be earmarked for conservation efforts, particularly artificial coral reef planting and patrol activities. 30% will support local communities and fisheries committees, while 25% of the fund… The post Zanzibar introduces digital payments for marine parks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Zanzibar introduces digital payments for marine parks Authorities in Zanzibar have introduced a new digital payment system for tourists visiting its Marine Conservation Areas as part of efforts to digitize the processes. According to a report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Zanzibar’s new digital fee-collection system will allow tourists to pay entrance fees using different payment methods. Visitors to the Marine Conservation Areas can make payments using digital wallets and credit cards as authorities pivot from cash-based transactions. The digital payment system is supported by the UNDP’s Biodiversity Finance Initiative, designed to conserve the ecological diversity of Zanzibar’s water parks. Amid the introduction of the new digital payment system, authorities have revealed increased tourist fees for its Marine Conservation Areas. The fee hike is nearly triple the previous fees payable by visitors to the marine park, which authorities say forms part of efforts to improve the ecosystem. Before the increase, Zanzibar park entry fees were the lowest in the region at $3. Authorities say the hike is intended to bring fees to a competitive level and raise additional funds to power conservation efforts. Apart from environmental conservation, rising operational and management costs have forced the hand of regulators to increase tourist fees. Aboud Jumbe, principal secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Heritage, disclosed that the fee hike will lead to Zanzibar raising nearly $4.5 million from its water parks. “Before the onset of the UNDP BIOFIN program, Zanzibar was collecting about $1.3 million per year from marine park fees – we’re now projecting around $4.3 million annually,” said Jumbe. About 45% of the funds will be earmarked for conservation efforts, particularly artificial coral reef planting and patrol activities. 30% will support local communities and fisheries committees, while 25% of the fund…

Zanzibar introduces digital payments for marine parks

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 11:06
1
1$0.013129+9.21%
Reef
REEF$0.0002952-2.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017016+0.42%
FUND
FUND$0.02449-9.46%
Particl
PART$0.1998+1.73%
  1. Homepage
  2. >
  3. News
  4. >
  5. Business
  6. >
  7. Zanzibar introduces digital payments for marine parks

Authorities in Zanzibar have introduced a new digital payment system for tourists visiting its Marine Conservation Areas as part of efforts to digitize the processes.

According to a report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Zanzibar’s new digital fee-collection system will allow tourists to pay entrance fees using different payment methods. Visitors to the Marine Conservation Areas can make payments using digital wallets and credit cards as authorities pivot from cash-based transactions.

The digital payment system is supported by the UNDP’s Biodiversity Finance Initiative, designed to conserve the ecological diversity of Zanzibar’s water parks.

Amid the introduction of the new digital payment system, authorities have revealed increased tourist fees for its Marine Conservation Areas. The fee hike is nearly triple the previous fees payable by visitors to the marine park, which authorities say forms part of efforts to improve the ecosystem.

Before the increase, Zanzibar park entry fees were the lowest in the region at $3. Authorities say the hike is intended to bring fees to a competitive level and raise additional funds to power conservation efforts.

Apart from environmental conservation, rising operational and management costs have forced the hand of regulators to increase tourist fees. Aboud Jumbe, principal secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Heritage, disclosed that the fee hike will lead to Zanzibar raising nearly $4.5 million from its water parks.

“Before the onset of the UNDP BIOFIN program, Zanzibar was collecting about $1.3 million per year from marine park fees – we’re now projecting around $4.3 million annually,” said Jumbe.

About 45% of the funds will be earmarked for conservation efforts, particularly artificial coral reef planting and patrol activities. 30% will support local communities and fisheries committees, while 25% of the fund will be allocated to the national treasury.

Tourism industry embraces digitization

While the finance industry appears to be the fastest adopter of emerging technologies, key players in tourism are embracing the tide of change. In Thailand, regulators have revealed plans for a digital asset payment sandbox for tourism designed to allow tourists to swap their digital assets for local fiat seamlessly.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Jeju Island is turning to non-fungible token (NFT)-based cards for tourists, offering a range of benefits. Other jurisdictions are leaning on metaverse, VR/AR, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to improve tourist experiences while eyeing enhanced revenues.

Back to the top ↑

Lufthansa tests EU digital ID wallet-based check-ins for travellers

German airline Lufthansa has announced that it is piloting the use of a mobile phone-based ID system to speed up the boarding times of passengers in European airports.

Lufthansa has teamed up with IT supplier Amadeus to roll out the offering, leaning on the European Digital Identity Wallet (EUID). Upon full launch, travellers must show digital credentials on their mobile phones through the various boarding stages, sidestepping the requirement of paper-based documents.

At the tail end of 2023, EU member states agreed on the EUID to allow residents to identify themselves with digital IDs. Set for full rollout in 2026, EU residents can store credentials like national IDs, driver’s licenses, and biometric data on the mobile app.

While several sectors are testing the waters for full rollout, Lufthansa and Amadeus are pioneering the EUID utility in the airline industry. Lufthansa is an active participant of the EU Digital Wallet Consortium (EWC), and its partnership with Amadeus is considered an extension of their long-running relationship.

“We saw the need to become more aware of these activities and then started to participate in test runs and trials, to prepare for when these documents arrive and allow our customers to use them,” said Lufthansa executive Patrick Sgueglia.

Regarding operation, Lufthansa and Amadeus’ solution will automatically glean data from mobile wallets, removing the need for passport swipes and manual checks. Furthermore, Sgueglia disclosed that the digital ID wallet-based check-in has shown marked improvements over swipe machines that are typically error-prone.

In terms of biometric ID, Lufthansa and Amadeus are piloting a solution using the EUID to enable travellers to pass through a raft of touch points seamlessly. The solution will eliminate the need for travellers to take a selfie for biometrics and will involve users opting to share their biometric IDs at necessary touch points.

“With facial recognition technology being installed at airports, the border, cruise terminals and even hotels, it won’t be long before travellers can breeze through every step in their journey without the need to present a passport or other documents,” said Rudy Daniello, Executive VP of AirOps at Amadeus.

Back to the top ↑

Airlines at the heart of innovation

The aviation industry is surging ahead to embrace emerging technologies, with Saudia Airlines leveraging Amadeus Nexus for improved passenger booking systems. Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the UAE, has announced the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into its flight safety protocols.

On the regulatory side, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority is turning to blockchain technology for passenger identity management and luggage tracking. Meanwhile, countries like the U.S. and Vietnam are pursuing bilateral ties to improve their local aviation sectors with next-gen technologies at the forefront.

Back to the top ↑

Watch | Cut Costs & Streamline Payments: The Case for Stablecoins

title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>

Source: https://coingeek.com/zanzibar-introduces-digital-payments-for-marine-parks/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $241 million yesterday (September 24th, US Eastern Time). BlackRock's IBIT saw a single-day net inflow of $129 million, bringing its total net inflow to $60.776 billion. Ark Invest and 21Shares' ARKB saw a net inflow of $37.7217 million, bringing its total net inflow to $2.184 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETF is US$149.736 billion, and the net asset ratio accounts for 6.62% of the total market value of Bitcoin, with a cumulative net inflow of US$57.492 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00008788+0.02%
ARK
ARK$0.4179-3.59%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00553+0.54%
Partager
PANews2025/09/25 11:59
Partager
Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) demanded an investigation Wednesday into potential conflicts of interest concerning Trump administration officials David Sacks and Steve Witkoff, and their association with the World Liberty Financial cryptocurrency venture.read more
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.01423-5.51%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03038-1.77%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.542-2.00%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/25 11:40
Partager
Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

The post Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google has announced the launch of a new open-source protocol called Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) in partnership with Coinbase, the Ethereum Foundation, and 60 other organizations. This allows AI agents to make payments on behalf of users using various methods such as real-time bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and, most importantly, stablecoins. Let’s explore in detail what this could mean for the broader cryptocurrency markets, and also highlight a presale crypto (Best Wallet Token) that could explode as a result of this development. Google’s Push for Stablecoins Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) uses digital contracts known as ‘Intent Mandates’ and ‘Verifiable Credentials’ to ensure that AI agents undertake only those payments authorized by the user. Mandates, by the way, are cryptographically signed, tamper-proof digital contracts that act as verifiable proof of a user’s instruction. For example, let’s say you instruct an AI agent to never spend more than $200 in a single transaction. This instruction is written into an Intent Mandate, which serves as a digital contract. Now, whenever the AI agent tries to make a payment, it must present this mandate as proof of authorization, which will then be verified via the AP2 protocol. Alongside this, Google has also launched the A2A x402 extension to accelerate support for the Web3 ecosystem. This production-ready solution enables agent-based crypto payments and will help reshape the growth of cryptocurrency integration within the AP2 protocol. Google’s inclusion of stablecoins in AP2 is a massive vote of confidence in dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies and a huge step toward making them a mainstream payment option. This widens stablecoin usage beyond trading and speculation, positioning them at the center of the consumption economy. The recent enactment of the GENIUS Act in the U.S. gives stablecoins more structure and legal support. Imagine paying for things like data crawls, per-task…
Union
U$0.009961+0.47%
RealLink
REAL$0.06217+0.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08395-1.53%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

Has Bitcoin's four-year cycle really been broken?

Keen Golden, an international commercial settlement joint venture, increased its holdings by nearly 106 Bitcoins