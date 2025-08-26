Zenex RevShare Pools: The First Tokenized iGaming RWA on Solana Opening Access to Real Casino Cashflow

2025/08/26 14:50
Tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) has become one of the strongest narratives in crypto. Over the past three years, the market for tokenized RWAs has surged by 380%, reaching $24 billion. And this is only the beginning: according to McKinsey, Standard Chartered, and Boston Consulting Group, the sector is expected to grow into the trillions by 2030. Tokenization is reshaping traditional industries from real estate to commodities, but one of the most profitable and fastest-growing sectors — iGaming — has so far remained outside of the RWA boom.

That changes now. Zenex, a fintech–iGaming ecosystem, has introduced the first tokenized casino product on the market: RevShare Pools. This innovation allows retail investors to earn income from the Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) of online casino platforms — revenues that, until now, were reserved only for operators and major stakeholders.

What is GGR and Why It Matters

Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) is the core metric of gambling businesses — the total money casinos earn from player losses over a given period. Statistically, casinos are always profitable, and the industry’s global outlook reflects that. According to Grand View Research, the online gambling market will surpass $150 billion by 2030, fueled by the rise of smartphones, high-speed internet, seamless digital payments, favorable regulation, and rapid adoption in emerging markets.

Until recently, access to these revenues required multi-million-dollar investments and deep industry expertise. Zenex RevShare Pools make this cashflow accessible to everyday investors, bringing a simple and secure way to tap into the profitability of casinos through tokenized RWA products on the Solana Network.

What is Zenex?

Zenex is a comprehensive ecosystem at the intersection of fintech and iGaming, built around its native utility token, ZNX. Its architecture includes:

  • Next-On Pro — a global payment service provider for casinos and iGaming brands, supporting fiat and crypto.

  • NSCards — card solutions for affiliates, media buyers, and unique unlimited VIP cards for high-rolling casino players.

  • Proprietary casinos and sportsbooks operating under offshore licenses.

  • Zenex HUB — a platform for innovative tokenized investment products.

  • B2B software solutions, including sportsbook modules, casino platforms, and fintech products with whitelabel licensing.

How the Casino RWA Works

Zenex RevShare Pools represent the first tokenized gateway into real casino business revenues. Investors contribute ZNX tokens or USDC into 12-month pools, which directly fund one of the most crucial growth drivers in iGaming — traffic acquisition. The players attracted through these campaigns generate profits, and a share of the resulting GGR is distributed to investors each month.

The model is powered by smart contracts and integrates with Betconstruct APIs, ensuring continuous data flow from casino platforms, transparency, and reliability.

Zenex offers two participation options:

  • STABLE Pool — payouts in USDC, delivering a fixed return of 34–42.5% of GGR, along with a full capital guarantee.

  • GROWTH Pool — payouts in USDC, offering 8.5–12.75% of GGR, with the original ZNX tokens returned after 12 months, giving investors additional upside with ZNX price growth.

Most importantly, participants not only receive monthly yields but also recover their entire initial investment at the end of the pool cycle. This combination of capital protection and real yield is something DeFi projects have promised for years — but rarely delivered.

“Until now, RWA in crypto has focused mainly on bonds and real estate. But casinos are among the most profitable businesses in the world,” said Vladimir Alex Kochenov, CMO of Zenex. “With our Casino RWA, we give investors a transparent and secure way to tap into this industry — without the risks and costs of running a casino themselves.”

About Zenex

Zenex is a fintech–iGaming ecosystem that brings together payments, casino platforms, card products, investment solutions, and its own native token, ZNX. By combining real-world revenue streams with blockchain technology, Zenex creates sustainable, utility-driven products at the frontier of tokenized finance and online gaming.

Media Contact:Vladimir Alex [email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

