Zypher Network debuts Alaya AI Social Quests to enhance Mining 2.0 with gamified rewards, Proof-of-Personhood, and AI-powered community engagement.Zypher Network debuts Alaya AI Social Quests to enhance Mining 2.0 with gamified rewards, Proof-of-Personhood, and AI-powered community engagement.

Zephyr Network Unveils Alaya AI Social Quests to Power Up Mining 2.0

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 02:30
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1453+1.96%
aii

Zypher Network has officially announced the launch of Alaya AI Social Quests, marking the platform’s latest innovation. This initiative is part of the Zypher AI Mining 2.0 campaign, which is now live on the campaign page and Galxe Quest. Through this update, Zypher Network is set to offer an upgraded AI-powered mining experience. This advancement aims to accelerate engagement, transparency, and community participation within the ecosystem of Zypher Network.

Zypher Network, an AI-powered blockchain mining ecosystem, has announced the news through its official X account. Alaya AI, on the other hand, is an intelligent platform driven by AI agent, while Social Quests are reward-based challenges for community engagement.  

Mining Paves, the Way for Social Interactions and AI Integrations

With the introduction of the new Social Quests, the mining process gains an interactive layer. This initiative aims to empower users to get verifiable Proof-of-Personhood (PoP) proofs by allowing them to engage with POP AI Agents. The participants can set more transparent and secure AI-powered environments, rather than just solidifying the trust and reliability of the system.

Through this, the mining process involves fair and trustworthy framework. With this development, Zypher Network aims to cement its reputation as a leader in the rapidly evolving landscapes of AI and blockchain.  

Zypher Network Launches Social Quest Feature to Ensure Rewards and Community Growth

The Social Quests work beyond AI-powered interactions, featuring tasks and community-driven challenges to urge users to participate and get rewards. Players complete tasks, climb the seasonal leaderboard, and accumulate Mining Points to earn exclusive rewards.

Zypher Network combines gamification, social engagement, and AI-powered validation. By doing this, the platform makes the Mining 2.0 campaign a remarkable step forward, infusing AI, blockchain, and community incentives.

Zypher Network makes Alaya AI Social Quests live to highlight its commitment to making an innovative future. This future will be full of trust and participation to foster decentralized AI-powered mining.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Nasdaq rose 1% during the day, setting a new record high

The Nasdaq rose 1% during the day, setting a new record high

PANews reported on September 18th that the Nasdaq rose 1% intraday, setting a new record high. The S&P 500 rose 0.67%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.35%.
1
1$0.0109+45.97%
67COIN
67$0.002738-10.55%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02987-0.53%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 22:12
Partager
ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active

ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active

Following the rise in popularity of the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Aster, there is activity among whales of rival altcoins. Continue Reading: ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011091+10.91%
Aster
ASTER$1.4773-4.64%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/22 01:55
Partager
Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

The post Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor and a group of crypto executives met in Washington, D.C. yesterday to push for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill (the BITCOIN Act), which would see the U.S. acquire up to 1M $BTC over five years. With Bitcoin being positioned yet again as a cornerstone of national monetary policy, many investors are turning their eyes to projects that lean into this narrative – altcoins, meme coins, and presales that could ride on the same wave. Read on for three of the best crypto projects that seem especially well‐suited to benefit from this macro shift:  Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Remittix. These projects stand out for having a strong use case and high adoption potential, especially given the push for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve.   Why the Bitcoin Reserve Bill Matters for Crypto Markets The strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill could mark a turning point for the U.S. approach to digital assets. The proposal would see America build a long-term Bitcoin reserve by acquiring up to one million $BTC over five years. To make this happen, lawmakers are exploring creative funding methods such as revaluing old gold certificates. The plan also leans on confiscated Bitcoin already held by the government, worth an estimated $15–20B. This isn’t just a headline for policy wonks. It signals that Bitcoin is moving from the margins into the core of financial strategy. Industry figures like Michael Saylor, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Marathon Digital’s Fred Thiel are all backing the bill. They see Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a hedge against systemic risks. For the wider crypto market, this opens the door for projects tied to Bitcoin and the infrastructure that supports it. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Turning Bitcoin Into More Than Just Digital Gold The U.S. may soon treat Bitcoin as…
Chainbase
C$0.25991-0.62%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03506+0.63%
Threshold
T$0.01628-2.57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Nasdaq rose 1% during the day, setting a new record high

ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally

Ozak AI Token Hits $0.012, Delivering 1,100% Returns for Early Investors