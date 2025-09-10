ZetaChain will undergo a UNISON upgrade on September 16th, including increased speed and greater compatibility with Ethereum.

PANews reported on September 10th that according to official news, ZetaChain will undergo a V36 upgrade (UNISON) on September 16th, which will be more compatible with Ethereum and unlock new "smart contract superpowers," allowing developers to more easily build universal applications and reach users on all major chains, including native Bitcoin. UNISON includes: 1. Core upgrades to speed and stability: ZetaChain will be upgraded to the latest Cosmos SDK; 2. Ethereum compatibility: Support for the Cancun upgrade, using a familiar tool stack on a single L1 platform while reaching users across various ecosystems; 3. New universal smart contract features: New EVM pre-compilations allow contracts to interact with ZetaChain's core functions, such as delegating staking, voting, and transferring funds, without the need for off-chain workarounds or additional code.