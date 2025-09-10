ZetaChain will undergo a UNISON upgrade on September 16th, including increased speed and greater compatibility with Ethereum.

Par : PANews
2025/09/10 22:22
PANews reported on September 10th that according to official news, ZetaChain will undergo a V36 upgrade (UNISON) on September 16th, which will be more compatible with Ethereum and unlock new "smart contract superpowers," allowing developers to more easily build universal applications and reach users on all major chains, including native Bitcoin. UNISON includes: 1. Core upgrades to speed and stability: ZetaChain will be upgraded to the latest Cosmos SDK; 2. Ethereum compatibility: Support for the Cancun upgrade, using a familiar tool stack on a single L1 platform while reaching users across various ecosystems; 3. New universal smart contract features: New EVM pre-compilations allow contracts to interact with ZetaChain's core functions, such as delegating staking, voting, and transferring funds, without the need for off-chain workarounds or additional code.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to CoinDesk, on Wednesday, Michigan-based mortgage lender LitFinancial launched its US dollar stablecoin, litUSD, on the Ethereum blockchain. The company said it plans to use the token to reduce financing costs, optimize fund management operations, and explore on-chain settlement of mortgage payments. The stablecoin, called litUSD, is deployed on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and is backed by cash and cash equivalents in reserves at a 1:1 ratio. Brale is responsible for the issuance and redemption management of the token, while consulting firm Stably provides token economics support and promotes its integration with DeFi. Consumers can mint and redeem litUSD through Brale's certified corporate account via bank transfers or Circle's USDC stablecoin.
PANews reported on September 10 that according to official news, the Swedish company H100 Group increased its holdings of 21 BTC at an average price of 1,072,834 Swedish kronor, and its current total holdings reached 1,025 BTC.
PANews reported on September 10th that international energy transportation company Robin Energy (RBNE) has completed its first $5 million Bitcoin allocation, becoming the latest energy company to diversify its portfolio through cryptocurrency. According to Google Finance data, RBNE's Nasdaq-listed shares surged over 90% on Wednesday, reaching an intraday high of $4.27 before retreating. For most of August, the stock price had fluctuated within a narrow range around $1.87, fluctuating by just a penny or two.
