Zexpire targets growth backed by rising 0DTE trading trend

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 18:41
Waves
WAVES$1.1078-1.48%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04082-5.72%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.6527-1.94%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001624+1.31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01251-3.69%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Zexpire presale surges past Avalanche and Stellar, fueled by viral 0DTE trading trend.

Summary

  • Zexpire links to the viral 0DTE trend with a presale at $0.003 and 800% upside potential.
  • It offers staking rewards, airdrops, and deflationary burns to boost long term value.
  • With $3 billion options volume rising, Zexpire is the first DeFi 0DTE protocol to watch in 2025.

In the competitive landscape of presale investments, a new contender is capturing the spotlight. Zexpire (ZX) is reportedly eclipsing even established giants like Avalanche and Stellar in attracting investor capital. 

A key catalyst for this momentum appears to be the project’s novel connection to the viral 0DTE (Zero Days to Expiration) trading trend, prompting analysis into how this concept is fueling its #1 presale status.

ZX presale live: Early investors massive upside

Zexpire is making waves with its ZX token presale, launching at an attractive price of $0.003. This offers early investors an almost 800% upside potential before the token lists at $0.025.

Industry experts are closely monitoring Zexpire, especially as options trading emerges as DeFi’s fastest-growing segment, boasting a daily volume of $3 billion and climbing.

Zexpire stands out as the first 0DTE (zero days to expiration) DeFi protocol, simplifying options into an intuitive one-click daily prediction game. The inherent demand for the ZX token is driven by its integral role in every play.

Benefits for presale participants

Early buyers of ZX enjoy significant advantages, including:

  • APR staking rewards available before the Token Generation Event (TGE).
  • Cashback on in-game activities.
  • Loyalty bonuses.
  • Exclusive airdrops and early beta access.

Zexpire’s deflationary strategy is designed to maintain long-term value. This includes burning 20% of all fees, implementing buybacks to support the price, and ensuring seamless adoption through multi-chain availability (Base, Solana, TON, Tron).

Act fast – the price of ZX increases with each presale stage. The current price of $0.003 for ZX will not last.

Conclusion

While Avalanche and Stellar represent robust, long-term investments with mature ecosystems, the immediate investor momentum has clearly shifted. Zexpire is capitalizing on the high-energy 0DTE trend to dominate the presale market. However, its design aims for longevity, with a foundation of tangible utility through governance, incentive programs, and staking yields. 

The tiered presale structure provides a strategic entry point for early adopters. By merging a viral short-term narrative with a roadmap for sustainable value, ZX presents itself as a forward-thinking play for the 2025 bull run.

For more information, visit the official website, Telegram, or X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://crypto.news/zexpire-targets-growth-backed-by-rising-0dte-trading-trend/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

The post Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP In The Skies: Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-in-the-skies-air-china-may-let-millions-pay-with-crypto/
XRP
XRP$2.8151-1.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017267+4.96%
Sign
SIGN$0.07202-2.74%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:10
Partager
BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

BlockchainFX nears $7M presale at $0.022, offering daily USDT rewards, 500+ assets in one app, and a BFX Visa Card. Analysts tip 100x upside by launch.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.6111-1.79%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
RWAX
APP$0.002549-3.41%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 19:17
Partager
the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

The post the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A purchase in ICO of about 310,000 dollars for 1,000,000 ETH, a wallet that remained dormant for years, and a recent reactivation linked to staking: the emblematic case of Ethereum’s early buyers returns to the center of the debate just as the flows related to ETF products are reshaping the institutional demand for the asset.  According to data collected from on-chain analysis updated as of September 5, 2025, movements exceeding 100,000 ETH from historical wallets are rare events and generate spikes of attention in spot and derivatives markets. On-chain analysts who monitor the markets observe that the conversion of large balances into staking tends to reduce surrounding liquidity and increase the informational value of such movements. In daily monitoring, intraday volume fluctuations of up to 20–30% have been detected on some centralized exchanges following alerts on dormant wallets. The on-chain dossier: from the ETH ICO to recent moves At the ICO of Ethereum (2014), a participant would have purchased 1M ETH for about $310,000, corresponding to a price of approximately $0.31 per token. Today, that allocation, assuming a unit price of ETH equal to $4,300 (reference estimate updated to September 5, 2025), would be equivalent to over 4.3 billion dollars. After a long period of inactivity, the wallet has been reported for new operations, including the staking of about 150,000 ETH, with a potential value in the order of hundreds of millions. It should be noted that the mere reappearance of such a balance tends to capture the attention of operators. To provide context: the reactivation of a large balance after years tends to impact market expectations more than the immediate supply, especially when the tokens are staked for validation, reducing the circulating liquidity in the short term. That said, the signaling effect can be significant even without spot movements.…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10047+2.90%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.00596-2.05%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05386-1.24%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:53
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

Trump’s Media Company Closes $105M Crypto.com Deal

Legislation Steering U.S. Fate of Crypto Emerges in New Version in Senate