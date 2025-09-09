Zhitong's stock dividend and rights issue in two days has surpassed FamilyMart in market value.

Par : PANews
2025/09/09 13:08
PANews reported on September 9th that Zhitong Technology (8932) saw strong stock prices, completing its rights and dividend payments in just two trading days. Its market capitalization has surpassed FamilyMart, making it a new focus in the capital market. The market generally believes that the driving force behind this move is Zhitong's "Bitcoin Capital Strategy," which was launched on August 8th.

By subscribing to convertible bonds from SORA (Asia Strategy), an international Web3 company, Zhitong leveraged the potential of Bitcoin's capitalization through both offensive and defensive strategies: upside gains from conversion to equity, and downside protection from debt with fixed interest payments. This is the first time a Taiwanese listed company has adopted a Bitcoin capitalization strategy, and is being hailed by the market as a "new era strategy for Taiwan."

Investors are optimistic that Zhitong will open a new chapter of valuation reassessment with the dual engines of "Bitcoin strategy + financial technology".

Crypto News Today: CPI Report Could Decide Next Move for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP

Crypto News Today: CPI Report Could Decide Next Move for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP

The post Crypto News Today: CPI Report Could Decide Next Move for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin Price Today and Ethereum News Crypto markets remain cautious as investors await this week’s U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, a key data point that could influence the Federal Reserve’s next policy steps. Bitcoin price today is holding above $111,600, while Ethereum trades near $4,298. The CD20 index climbed 1.6% to cross 4,000. Despite …
CoinPedia2025/09/09 14:33
Analysis: Funds from the U.S. Treasury market may drive a new round of crypto asset growth

Analysis: Funds from the U.S. Treasury market may drive a new round of crypto asset growth

PANews reported on September 9th that CoinDesk reported that the total size of US money market funds has grown to $ 7.26 trillion. Analysts say that if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, some funds may flow from money markets into stocks and cryptocurrencies. Coinbase Head of Research David Duong stated that retail funds are expected to flow into risky assets such as cryptocurrencies after the interest rate cut. Cresset Chief Strategist Jack Ablin noted that if yields fall below 4% , investors may shift cash into stocks and cryptocurrencies. The direction of fund flows depends on the economic environment and the extent of the interest rate cut.
PANews2025/09/09 14:20
Worldcoin Treasury push sparks 100% price gains, but how far is the ATH now?

Worldcoin Treasury push sparks 100% price gains, but how far is the ATH now?

How far is WLD from its ATH on the charts?
Coinstats2025/09/09 13:00
