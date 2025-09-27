Zhiyun International Purchases Bitcoin in Hong Kong

Key Points: Zhiyun International’s subsidiary acquires over one Bitcoin in Hong Kong.

Transaction reflects institutional crypto adoption trends.

Bitcoin purchase funded entirely by internal resources.

Zhiyun International’s subsidiary has acquired over one Bitcoin via a regulated trading platform in Hong Kong, using internal funds at an average price of $118,000 USD.

This purchase highlights institutional interest within Hong Kong’s regulated crypto market, signifying potential growth in corporate digital asset adoption.

Zhiyun’s Bitcoin Buy Signals Institutional Confidence

Market responses have remained muted, with no significant impact noted on public discourse or on-chain metrics. No prominent figures or institutions have commented directly on Zhiyun’s action, though broader interest in Hong Kong’s crypto adoption persists.

Bitcoin’s Trajectory and Market Analysis

Did you know? When Bitcoin first reached $100,000, it marked a significant milestone, similar to this purchase, reflecting growing institutional interest despite market volatility.

As of the latest data, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $109,652.70, with a market cap of $2.19 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. The currency has seen a 0.07% price change in 24 hours, a -7.64% change over 60 days, while maintaining a 57.74% market dominance. The circulating supply is 19,926,696 BTC, nearing its maximum of 21 million, showing Bitcoin’s continued influence and scarcity in the crypto market.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:53 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team observes that Hong Kong’s regulatory regime fosters a conducive environment for corporate crypto activity, potentially incentivizing further acquisitions from other institutional actors. Historical trends suggest that such moves might bolster more robust market structures under supervised conditions.