ZhongAn Online: ZhongAn Technology plans to increase investment in ZhongAn International, which has entered into share purchase agreements with Cosmos, OKG, and others.

PANews reported on August 31 that according to Jinshi, ZhongAn Online announced in an announcement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that on August 29, 2025 (after the trading hours), ZhongAn International entered into a share purchase agreement with ZhongAn Technology, Z Fin, Warrior, Opportunities Fund, Cosmos, OKG and Northstar. According to this agreement, ZhongAn Technology conditionally agreed to subscribe, and ZhongAn International conditionally agreed to issue and allot up to 135,423,860 ZhongAn International ordinary shares at a purchase price of US$0.4225 per ZhongAn International ordinary share.
ZhongAn International previously led the investment in Yuanbi Technology to complete a US$40 million Series A2 financing round. It is reported that ZhongAn Bank has signed a strategic cooperation memorandum with Yuanbi Technology to jointly explore the compliant application of stablecoins in financial services.