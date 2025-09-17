Zircuit Announces Launch of $495K Grants Program to Accelerate Web3 Super Apps

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 20:48
Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto.

Zircuit, an innovative security-first zk-roll up designed to integrate innovation with security, has disclosed the launch of a new $495,000 grant program in an official announcement today.

According to the announcement, the $495,000 grant program has been launched to support developers building applications and infrastructure on its network.

With Zircuit being renowned for combining high performance with unmatched security, it offers web3 users access to the safest chain for DeFi and staking. Moreover, the project features a friendly and easily accessible interface that allows developers to utilize powerful features while giving users peace of mind.

While the development focuses on bolstering the efficiency of web3 super apps, the program introduces two funding tracks tailored to different types of builders.

The first funding track is the Super App Track, which offers two grants of $135,000 each ($50,000 in stablecoins and $85,000 in ZRC) for projects with the potential to drive significant user adoption and transaction volume.

The second funding track, on the other hand, is the Ecosystem Track, which provides five grants of $45,000 each ($10,000 in stablecoins and $35,000 in ZRC) for projects that expand Zircuit across key areas such as DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and infrastructure.

While applications for the grant program have yet to commence, Zircuit has announced that it will review applications on a rolling basis, while prioritizing early submissions.

Dr. Martin Derka, Co-Founder of Zircuit, commented on the initiative, saying;

“Breakthrough applications need more than hype; they need funding and secure infrastructure…With nearly half a million dollars in grants, we’re positioning Zircuit as the launchpad for the next generation of Web3 apps.”

Nonetheless, the project has offered developers the opportunity to apply by preparing a GitHub repository that includes project details, roadmap, milestones, and budget, and then submitting it via the official website or app.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/zircuit-announces-launch-of-495k-grants-program-to-accelerate-web3-super-apps/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC.
