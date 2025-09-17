Zircuit Launches $495K Grants Program to Accelerate Web3 Super Apps

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/17 00:04

George Town, Grand Cayman, September 16th, 2025, Chainwire

Zircuit, a security-first zk-rollup, today announced the launch of a new $495,000 grant program to support developers building applications and infrastructure on its network.

This program introduces two funding tracks tailored to different types of builders:

  • Super App Track: Two grants of $135,000 each ($50,000 in stablecoins and $85,000 in ZRC) for projects with potential to drive significant user adoption and transaction volume.
  • Ecosystem Track: Five grants of $45,000 each ($10,000 in stablecoins and $35,000 in ZRC) for projects that expand Zircuit across key areas such as DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and infrastructure.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, with early submissions prioritized.

Application Process

Developers can apply by preparing a GitHub repository with project details, roadmap, milestones, and budget, and submitting via app.zircuit.com/build2025.

About Zircuit

Zircuit: Where innovation meets security, designed for everyone. Zircuit offers developers powerful features while giving users peace of mind. Designed by a team of web3 security veterans and PhDs, Zircuit combines high performance with unmatched security. Experience the safest chain for DeFi and staking. To learn more about Zircuit, users can visit zircuit.com and follow @ZircuitL2 on X

ContactHead of CommunicationsJennifer [email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
