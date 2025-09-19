ZK-Powered DEX Grvt Doubles Down on On Chain Privacy with $19M Series A

Grvt:- Onchain Privacy is destined to become the ‘new normal.’ As more people and institutions move money on blockchains, privacy – who can see your trades, balances and order history – is becoming a big worry. Public chains are transparent by design, which can expose traders to front-running, manipulation and theft.

Grvt, a decentralized exchange focused on privacy, says it will fix that with zero-knowledge (ZK) technology that keeps sensitive details hidden while still proving transactions are valid.

On Thursday, it announced a $19 million Series A funding round from ZKsync, Abu Dhabi’s Further Ventures, EigenCloud (formerly EigenLayer) and 500 Global. With this, it aims at building a more private, secure and easy-to-use on-chain finance system.

What Grvt will build

DeFi activity and interest in layer-2 scaling solutions have been surging. Industry estimates point toward huge growth in decentralized finance over the next decade, and platforms that can offer privacy, speed and safety are seen as crucial to bringing more users on board. Grvt plans to be one of those platforms.

Grvt is using the ZKsync Stack and a Validium L2 model that validates transactions without publishing private state on-chain. That means trade details can stay hidden, but the system still posts mathematical proofs to Ethereum to guarantee correctness and security.

Further, Grvt’s use of EigenDA (EigenCloud’s data availability system) aims to solve a longstanding trade-off between making data available and keeping it private — something that has been difficult for many privacy projects to resolve. If Grvt succeeds, it could make private trading and investing more practical and scalable.

The company says the new funding will go toward:

1. A privacy-first trading and settlement infrastructure.

2. A “fixed yield” product that lets users move funds between accounts and earn steady returns.

3. Stablecoin tools and real-world asset integrations to support vaults and cross-exchange activity.

4. Hiring and community growth to expand globally.

Product highlights the team teased include a fixed-yield product promising a 10% interest rate and a market-making strategy called Grvt Liquidity Provider (GLP) offering higher APRs. The company also points to a maker fee model that rewards liquidity providers.

Grvt co-founder and CEO Hong Yea told BrandTalk that privacy gaps have left many users exposed and that Grvt’s goal is to make on-chain finance private, fast and accessible.

What’s Next

With $19 million in fresh capital, Grvt is doubling down on its privacy-first vision. The next milestones to watch are the launch of its fixed-yield product, GLP, and broader integrations with stablecoins and real-world assets. If those rollouts work as promised, Grvt could become a go-to destination for users who want the speed and openness of on-chain finance — without giving up privacy.

