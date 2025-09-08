ZNS Connect Partners With Somnia To Transform Web3 Identity

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 07:32
RealLink
REAL$0.06043+0.63%
GET
GET$0.008632-0.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10111+1.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016059-11.54%
Edge
EDGE$0.36045-5.94%

Table of contents

  1. 1. ZNS to Create a Future of Onchain Identity
  2. 2. ZNS Connect Accelerates Web3 Adoption

Show more

ZNS has announced its cutting-edge partnership with Somnia to power the next wave of Web3 identity. This collaboration aims to open new doors for the interaction of smart contracts along with effortless decentralized identity. With this alliance, the users can mint their own .somnia domains, deploy their smart contracts, and interact directly on the network.

This initiative is set to begin a new era of personalized blockchain experiences. ZNS Connect, a protocol for decentralized identity and domain, has announced the news through its official X account. The other partner, Somnia, is a platform for immersive metaverse and Web3 social.

ZNS to Create a Future of Onchain Identity

Users leverage this collaboration to secure their .somnia domain in order to strengthen their digital identity. This initiative further aims to ensure direct engagement across the evolving ecosystem of Somnia.

On Spmnia, saying “GM” is an interactive and verifiable action rather than a phrase on the blockchain. With these live and early interactions, ZNS is set to describe the domain-based digital identities and their effort to go beyond naming. These identities become the pathway for real-world onchain utilities.

ZNS Connect Accelerates Web3 Adoption

Through this partnership, ZNS Connect is poised to solidify its reputation to streamline Web3 access. In doing so, the platform redefines domains to build powerful identity tools. The platform integrates into Somnia to directly deploy smart contracts, highlighting the fusion of identity and utility. In this way, the users can get a more accessible and interactive blockchain experience.

ZNS and Somnia, by joining forces, are poised to pave the way for expanding the decentralized ecosystem. With the evolution of this alliance, both platforms strive to empower builders and users by providing more strategic features. With this, they are poised to define the next generation of Web3 innovation.

Crypto journalist with years of experience providing in-depth analysis and news on blockchain and decentralized finance. With a keen eye for detail, Shahzaib delivers insightful articles that explore the latest trends, market movements, and innovations within the crypto and blockchain ecosystem. His work focuses on educating readers while offering expert commentary on the evolving landscape of digital assets, DeFi protocols, and the broader impact of blockchain technology.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/zns-connect-partners-with-somnia-to-transform-web3-identity/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

PANews reported on June 19 that Fetch.ai CEO and founder Humayun Sheikh announced that the platform's practicality has been significantly improved due to the increased use of ASI1 and proxy
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01275+1.03%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1249+2.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0976-1.90%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 16:14
Partager
Two whales bought a large amount of HYPE in HyperLiquid

Two whales bought a large amount of HYPE in HyperLiquid

PANews reported on September 8th that, according to Onchain Lens , qianbaidu.eth injected $2.05 million in USDC into HyperLiquid to purchase HYPE . The platform currently holds 213,636 HYPE tokens , with a total purchase amount of $10 million and an average price of $46.85. Separately, address 0x746 deposited $2 million in USDC and purchased 42,449 HYPE tokens at a price of $47.35 each .
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.5+1.71%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.02%
Ethereum
ETH$4,289.32-0.06%
Partager
PANews2025/09/08 08:08
Partager
Circle Announces USDC and CCTP V2 Coming to Hyperliquid

Circle Announces USDC and CCTP V2 Coming to Hyperliquid

PANews reported on September 8th that Circle's official blog post announced that native USDC and CCTP V2 will be deployed on the Hyperliquid blockchain, supporting deposits and withdrawals of USDC across HyperCore and HyperEVM applications. Users will be able to access institutional-grade deposits and withdrawals through Circle Mint, while developers will be able to leverage CCTP V2 to enable secure cross-chain transfers of USDC between Hyperliquid and other supported blockchains. USDC will serve as the core stablecoin for financial applications and transactions within the Hyperliquid ecosystem.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.02%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23036+7.16%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4276+1.42%
Partager
PANews2025/09/08 08:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Two whales bought a large amount of HYPE in HyperLiquid

Circle Announces USDC and CCTP V2 Coming to Hyperliquid

Kinto Announces Closure and Initiates Orderly Liquidation

Navigating Their Impact On Crypto This Week