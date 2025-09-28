XRPL, ZNS, and Layer3 set to advance user-owned decentralized identity with .XRPL domains, gamified onboarding, and interoperable Web3 identity solutions.XRPL, ZNS, and Layer3 set to advance user-owned decentralized identity with .XRPL domains, gamified onboarding, and interoperable Web3 identity solutions.

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

Blockchainreporter
2025/09/28 02:35
A history-making collaboration between XRPL, ZNS, and Layer3 is reconsidering how digital identities function across Web3. ZNS Connect has joined forces with Layer3 to initiate an attractive quest that puts .XRPL domain identities are at the Ripple ecosystem’s heart: first-order speed, interoperability, and user ownership.

In the middle of this start-up is .XRPL, a next-generation naming standard created to make blockchain identities both personal and practical. Furthermore, .XRPL names provide human-readable identifiers that are fully under user control and seamlessly interoperable across platforms, which is different from traditional Wallet addresses.

This partnership aims to turn each .XRPL domain into a blockchain fingerprint, facilitating users with a digital identity that’s movable, secure, and freedom of expression. This important news has been released by the ZNS CONNECT’s official X account.

ZNS and Layer3 Partner to Gamify Decentralized Identity on XRPL

The ZNS and Layer3 collaboration comes as pressure increases for scalable identity solutions that align with decentralized values. XRPL’s naming system, with Layer3, attaches an engagement layer via quests, gamified onboarding, and reward incentives.

As part of the rollout, users can initiate their expedition by mining or combining their.XRPL name with quest. Members will get access to XRPL-native rewards, helping both utility and early adopter benefits. This approach will deepen user contribution within the XRPL ecosystem, along with encouraging identity adoption. So, partnership is much more than an ordinary partnership in shaping the new period of decentralized identity.

ZNS and Layer3 Leverage XRPL to Mainstream Decentralized Identity

ZNS’s decentralized naming technology, in combination with Layer3’s interactive engagement platform and XRPL’s scalable network, ensures security and offers the best services in the world of decentralization. In this partnership, every partner decided to work on a specific area to cover that part seamlessly and provide efficient services.

In a nutshell, this collaboration will shake the blockchain market with this digital innovation and step toward mainstreaming self-sovereign digital identity in Web3. All FinTech firms are entirely built on Web3 technology to tackle Web3-related issues.

Partager
