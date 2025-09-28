The post Zodia Custody’s Sophie Bowler Discusses Compliance Challenges in Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Sep 26, 2025 18:33 Sophie Bowler of Zodia Custody shares insights on financial crime prevention and compliance in the crypto sector, highlighting the role of blockchain analytics in enhancing security. Sophie Bowler, the Group Chief Risk and Compliance Officer at Zodia Custody, recently shared her perspectives on the evolving landscape of financial crime prevention within the cryptocurrency industry. Her insights were featured in a Q&A series hosted by Chainalysis, a leading blockchain analytics firm. The discussion highlighted the rapid advancements in financial crime identification and prevention, an area where Bowler sees significant innovation. Advancements in Financial Crime Prevention According to Bowler, one of the most exciting developments in the crypto sector is the ability to utilize blockchain analytics for real-time risk exposure assessment. This technology allows compliance teams to proactively manage financial crime risks instead of reacting after incidents occur. Bowler emphasized that these advancements are not only aligning the crypto industry with traditional finance (TradFi) but potentially placing it ahead in terms of security measures. Misconceptions and Challenges Bowler addressed common misconceptions about compliance roles, particularly the notion that compliance teams slow down business processes. She clarified that her role is to enable business opportunities in a sustainable and responsible manner, ensuring alignment with regulatory and client expectations. She also noted that effective compliance processes are crucial for maintaining licenses and client confidence. The Role of Blockchain Analytics Blockchain analytics plays a pivotal role in Bowler’s work, especially in tracing illicit activities. While explaining her job at social gatherings, Bowler often encounters curiosity about how blockchain analytics is used to track financial crimes. She explained that although not all criminals are caught, the technology provides valuable insights that aid in identifying and tracing suspicious activities. Chainalysis’ Contribution Bowler highlighted… The post Zodia Custody’s Sophie Bowler Discusses Compliance Challenges in Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Sep 26, 2025 18:33 Sophie Bowler of Zodia Custody shares insights on financial crime prevention and compliance in the crypto sector, highlighting the role of blockchain analytics in enhancing security. Sophie Bowler, the Group Chief Risk and Compliance Officer at Zodia Custody, recently shared her perspectives on the evolving landscape of financial crime prevention within the cryptocurrency industry. Her insights were featured in a Q&A series hosted by Chainalysis, a leading blockchain analytics firm. The discussion highlighted the rapid advancements in financial crime identification and prevention, an area where Bowler sees significant innovation. Advancements in Financial Crime Prevention According to Bowler, one of the most exciting developments in the crypto sector is the ability to utilize blockchain analytics for real-time risk exposure assessment. This technology allows compliance teams to proactively manage financial crime risks instead of reacting after incidents occur. Bowler emphasized that these advancements are not only aligning the crypto industry with traditional finance (TradFi) but potentially placing it ahead in terms of security measures. Misconceptions and Challenges Bowler addressed common misconceptions about compliance roles, particularly the notion that compliance teams slow down business processes. She clarified that her role is to enable business opportunities in a sustainable and responsible manner, ensuring alignment with regulatory and client expectations. She also noted that effective compliance processes are crucial for maintaining licenses and client confidence. The Role of Blockchain Analytics Blockchain analytics plays a pivotal role in Bowler’s work, especially in tracing illicit activities. While explaining her job at social gatherings, Bowler often encounters curiosity about how blockchain analytics is used to track financial crimes. She explained that although not all criminals are caught, the technology provides valuable insights that aid in identifying and tracing suspicious activities. Chainalysis’ Contribution Bowler highlighted…

Zodia Custody's Sophie Bowler Discusses Compliance Challenges in Crypto

2025/09/28
Sophie Bowler, the Group Chief Risk and Compliance Officer at Zodia Custody, recently shared her perspectives on the evolving landscape of financial crime prevention within the cryptocurrency industry. Her insights were featured in a Q&A series hosted by Chainalysis, a leading blockchain analytics firm. The discussion highlighted the rapid advancements in financial crime identification and prevention, an area where Bowler sees significant innovation.

Advancements in Financial Crime Prevention

According to Bowler, one of the most exciting developments in the crypto sector is the ability to utilize blockchain analytics for real-time risk exposure assessment. This technology allows compliance teams to proactively manage financial crime risks instead of reacting after incidents occur. Bowler emphasized that these advancements are not only aligning the crypto industry with traditional finance (TradFi) but potentially placing it ahead in terms of security measures.

Misconceptions and Challenges

Bowler addressed common misconceptions about compliance roles, particularly the notion that compliance teams slow down business processes. She clarified that her role is to enable business opportunities in a sustainable and responsible manner, ensuring alignment with regulatory and client expectations. She also noted that effective compliance processes are crucial for maintaining licenses and client confidence.

The Role of Blockchain Analytics

Blockchain analytics plays a pivotal role in Bowler’s work, especially in tracing illicit activities. While explaining her job at social gatherings, Bowler often encounters curiosity about how blockchain analytics is used to track financial crimes. She explained that although not all criminals are caught, the technology provides valuable insights that aid in identifying and tracing suspicious activities.

Chainalysis’ Contribution

Bowler highlighted the contribution of Chainalysis in articulating financial crime exposure linked to client counterparties. The analytics provided by Chainalysis help compliance teams make informed decisions about which transactions fall outside their risk appetite, thus ensuring that clients and internal teams understand the rationale behind certain decisions.

Transition from TradFi to Crypto

For professionals transitioning from traditional finance to the crypto sector, Bowler advises maintaining the rigour of risk and compliance controls while adapting to the faster pace and unique risks of the digital asset environment. She believes that applying best practices from TradFi can lay a strong foundation for compliance in the crypto industry.

