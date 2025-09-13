ZONE Higher by 13% as Token Holdings Pass 500M

CleanCore Solutions (ZONE) surged in pre-market trading Friday after announcing it purchased more than 200 million dogecoin DOGE$0.2826, pushing its total holdings past 500 million tokens.

At DOGE’s current price of $0.26, up 6% in the past 24 hours, those 500 million tokens are worth about $130 million.

The move is part of the company’s plan to build a treasury of one billion DOGE within 30 days. The strategy was unveiled earlier this month alongside a $175 million private placement involving over 80 investors. Participants included Pantera Capital, GSR and FalconX, all well-known digital asset firms.

Earlier this week, Cleancore disclosed an initial purchase of 285 million DOGE, signaling the start of its accumulation effort. The latest buy suggests the company is ramping up quickly toward its one billion-token target.

Dogecoin, the meme-inspired cryptocurrency that began as a joke but has since developed a devoted community, traded 6% higher over the past 24 hours at $0.26. ZONE shares are higher by 13%.