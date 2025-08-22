Zoom Communications Inc. ($ZM) Stock: Q2 2025 Earnings Lift Outlook

Q2 revenue reached $1.217 billion, up 4.7% year over year.
Net income jumped 64% year over year to $358.6 million.
Adjusted EPS came in at $1.53, beating expectations.
Repurchased 6 million shares, totaling 27.4 million under the plan.
Raised full-year outlook with EPS guidance of $5.81–$5.84.
Zoom Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) reported its second quarter fiscal year 2026 results on August 21, 2025. Shares closed at $73.17, up 1.40% on the day, and climbed further to $76.75 in pre-market trading.
The company delivered higher revenue, earnings growth, and improved operating margins, while raising its full-year guidance.
For Q2, total revenue reached $1.217 billion, up 4.7% from the prior year, or 4.4% in constant currency. Enterprise revenue was a key driver, rising 7.0% to $730.7 million, while Online revenue grew 1.4% to $486.6 million.
GAAP income from operations increased to $321.7 million, up from $202.4 million in the year-ago period, reflecting margin improvements. Non-GAAP income from operations climbed to $503.2 million, compared with $455.5 million last year. GAAP operating margin improved to 26.4%, while non-GAAP margin rose to 41.3%.
Net income surged to $358.6 million, or $1.16 per share, compared with $219.0 million, or $0.70 per share, last year. On a non-GAAP basis, net income came in at $471.3 million, or $1.53 per share, up from $436.4 million, or $1.39 per share, last year.
Zoom ended the quarter with $7.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. Net cash provided by operating activities was $515.9 million, compared with $449.3 million in the same quarter last year. Free cash flow rose to $508.0 million, up from $365.1 million.
The company repurchased about 6 million shares during the quarter, bringing the total under the current buyback program to 27.4 million. Roughly $724.7 million remains authorized for repurchases.
Zoom continued expanding its enterprise footprint. Customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12-month revenue rose 8.7% year over year to 4,274. Enterprise customer expansion remained solid with a net dollar retention rate of 98%.
Churn in Online services was steady at 2.9%. About 74.9% of total Online MRR came from customers with service terms of at least 16 months, reflecting stability in longer-term contracts.
For Q3 fiscal year 2026, Zoom guided revenue between $1.210 billion and $1.215 billion, with adjusted EPS of $1.42–$1.44. For the full year, revenue is projected at $4.825–$4.835 billion, while adjusted EPS is expected between $5.81 and $5.84. Free cash flow is estimated at $1.74–$1.78 billion.
CEO Eric Yuan highlighted the role of AI in enhancing collaboration and productivity, noting that Zoom is positioned for growth while managing costs effectively.
Despite strong Q2 results, Zoom’s long-term stock performance trails the broader market. As of August 21, 2025, year-to-date return stood at -10.34% versus the S&P 500’s +8.31%. One-year return was 21.48%, but three- and five-year returns remained negative at -26.46% and -74.74%, respectively.
Zoom’s second quarter underscored resilience in enterprise demand and effective cost management. With improved margins, robust cash flow, and raised guidance, the company aims to restore long-term investor confidence.
