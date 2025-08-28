Zoro Joins HIVE Intelligence to Bring Blockchain Intelligence to AI Developers

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/28 15:00
HIVE
HIVE$0.2081+1.01%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1319+6.37%
SecondLive
LIVE$----%
nft-aii2 main

Zoro, a BNB Chain-based AI platform, has partnered with HIVE Intelligence, a popular AI Agent infrastructure entity. The partnership aims to allow integration between blockchain data and AI systems to offer seamless developer experience. As Zoro revealed in its official announcement on X, the development highlights its commitment to strengthening AI agents by providing real-time, reliable blockchain insights. Hence, the development is poised to expedite the growth of AI-led apps by filling the gap between the developer accessibility and blockchain intelligence.

Zoro and HIVE Intelligence to Provide Multi-Chain Blockchain Data Streams to AI Developers

With this partnership, the cutting-edge API Layer of Zoro will directly link with the blockchain data flow of HIVE Intelligence. In this respect, HIVE Intelligence delivers multi-chain compatibility and LLM-ready responses. The latest integration guarantees that AI developers have access to live on-chain data without any hindrance, enabling faster and relatively resilient AI models.

As per Zoro, developers often encounter challenges when it comes to sourcing structured, dependable blockchain data to drive AI projects. Keeping this in view, the platform is incorporating the infrastructure provided by HIVE Intelligence to significantly minimize these challenges. Thus, the developers get the adequate tools to harness blockchain intelligence. In addition to this, the integration also improves the AI agents’ decision-making, whether it comes to enterprise-level use cases, gaming, or decentralized finance.

What Developers Can Anticipate from This Partnership?

According to Zoro, the developers can anticipate multifold benefits as a result of this partnership. These benefits take into account streamlined multi-chain data access, improved dependability of AI inferences, and bolstered product development rounds. Ultimately, the collaboration underscores a robust move toward merging blockchain technology and AI, providing the developers with the cutting-edge instruments to innovate smarter and faster.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

PANews reported on August 28th that, according to BeInCrypto, despite positive macroeconomic signals from China's economic stimulus policies and the Federal Reserve's potential September rate cut, an altcoin season has yet to arrive. Deribit Chief Commercial Officer Jean-David Péquignot stated that accommodative central bank policies could indeed increase market liquidity and drive speculative inflows into risky assets. However, the market currently lacks sufficient trading volume and broad-based growth momentum. Ethereum's recent price increase relative to Bitcoin is seen as a potential signal of a market shift, but it is not yet sufficient to trigger a full-blown altcoin season. In addition, according to CoinMarketCap Altcoin Season Index monitoring, the indicator is currently 44, far below the key level of 75. Bitcoin's market dominance remains at 58%, continuing to occupy a core position in the crypto market.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006229+15.03%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.193+6.42%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4368-0.38%
Partager
PANews2025/08/28 15:10
Partager
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

PANews reported on June 19 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0751+30.60%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.201+0.90%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 16:54
Partager
On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

The ETH/BTC exchange rate has broken out of its three-year downward trend, heralding the arrival of the altcoin season.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,089.91+1.97%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006229+15.03%
Ethereum
ETH$4,595.7-0.18%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

5 ETH leverages $6.5 million in voting rights, Arbitrum election turmoil reveals the "Pandora's box" of DAO governance

Kanye West’s YZY token crash leaves over 50,000 wallets with losses, 11 profit over $1 million: Bubblemaps