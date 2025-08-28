Zoro Joins HIVE Intelligence to Bring Blockchain Intelligence to AI Developers

Zoro, a BNB Chain-based AI platform, has partnered with HIVE Intelligence, a popular AI Agent infrastructure entity. The partnership aims to allow integration between blockchain data and AI systems to offer seamless developer experience. As Zoro revealed in its official announcement on X, the development highlights its commitment to strengthening AI agents by providing real-time, reliable blockchain insights. Hence, the development is poised to expedite the growth of AI-led apps by filling the gap between the developer accessibility and blockchain intelligence.

Zoro and HIVE Intelligence to Provide Multi-Chain Blockchain Data Streams to AI Developers

With this partnership, the cutting-edge API Layer of Zoro will directly link with the blockchain data flow of HIVE Intelligence. In this respect, HIVE Intelligence delivers multi-chain compatibility and LLM-ready responses. The latest integration guarantees that AI developers have access to live on-chain data without any hindrance, enabling faster and relatively resilient AI models.

As per Zoro, developers often encounter challenges when it comes to sourcing structured, dependable blockchain data to drive AI projects. Keeping this in view, the platform is incorporating the infrastructure provided by HIVE Intelligence to significantly minimize these challenges. Thus, the developers get the adequate tools to harness blockchain intelligence. In addition to this, the integration also improves the AI agents’ decision-making, whether it comes to enterprise-level use cases, gaming, or decentralized finance.

What Developers Can Anticipate from This Partnership?

According to Zoro, the developers can anticipate multifold benefits as a result of this partnership. These benefits take into account streamlined multi-chain data access, improved dependability of AI inferences, and bolstered product development rounds. Ultimately, the collaboration underscores a robust move toward merging blockchain technology and AI, providing the developers with the cutting-edge instruments to innovate smarter and faster.