Zoro Partners with VitaminAI to Empower Creators with AI Tools

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/19 17:30
Sleepless AI
AI$0.117-1.59%
aii66 4

Zoro, A famous AI-driven technology platform, has announced its strategic partnership with VitaminAI, a well-known marketplace for AI agents. This collaboration aims to improve creators’ skills to launch agents directly and monetize their skills with verified outcomes. This integration brings the users of both AI platforms together and provides a more secure and trusted space for users. Both partners work to improve the skills of creators and utilize these skills for users’ verified outcomes. Zoro has released this news through its official X account.

Zoro’s Robotics and VitaminAI’s Marketplace for Smarter Users

In addition, Zoro technology opens a way to advanced AI robotics and proof tools for users. At the same time, the VitaminAi marketplace will be a helping hand in the race for protection for users. Zoro’s infrastructure is built on Web3, which makes it compatible in this digital global market.

In this whole collaboration, VitaminAi will facilitate its users by giving access to hire, discover, and contact AI agents by location, chain, and expertise. Simultaneously, Zoro is also built on Web3 technologies that work on tracking the on-chain performance of users to work efficiently with satisfactory consequences.

Zoro and VitaminAI Unite for Privacy, Speed, and Scalability

Both FinTech firms are committed to improving their security measures for user privacy and will never compromise on the efficiency, security, and scalability of their services. So, both platforms have a certain aim to make themselves a reputable and trusted place for users and invite others to their best performance.

In this modern world, users have deep concerns about the security, speed, and error-free transactions in trading. This collaboration will help to meet and fulfill the demand of users in this digital crypto world. This will be the best opportunity for users to benefit from and find a solution to their present problems.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.0494+0.04%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Partager
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001879+10.20%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02783+0.39%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Partager
Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, the second of the week, as the project’s pre-launch phase continues. The latest price jump will see the value of the token rise from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01408-1.33%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079--%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.09728+60.28%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 21:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking