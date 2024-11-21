MEXC Exchange
MicroStrategy’s stock price is bearish, and its Bitcoin holdings exceed US$32.6 billion. Can the leverage game continue?
While MicroStrategy has achieved capital appreciation with the help of Bitcoin's super-strong returns, the high premium of its stock price has also caused market concerns, and Citron, a well-known short-selling institution, has publicly stated its short position. Can MicroStrategy's leverage game continue?
PANews
2024/11/22 17:27
The highest increase after the launch was nearly 140%. A detailed explanation of the game platform Open Loot created by the Big Time team
Open Loot is a Web3 game distribution platform and marketplace that strives to provide infrastructure support for mid-core to hardcore games and solve common pain points in blockchain games such as usability, scalability, and compliance.
PANews
2024/11/22 15:36
Opinion: Flywheel starts, Solana becomes the winner of meme craze
Whenever people bet on a meme and realize a “profit” by buying SOL, the real winner is the VC who sold the SOL.
PANews
2024/11/22 14:31
OSL Trading Hours: BTC breaks through $99,000, is Solana ETF likely to be approved?
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2024/11/22 12:22
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.22)
Abstraction is popular in the world
PANews
2024/11/22 11:12
An interview with Finoverse, the organizer of Hong Kong Fintech Week, from 2,500 people to one of the world's largest fintech events
Hong Kong Fintech Week is being organized by Invest Hong Kong and the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, and Finoverse.
PANews
2024/11/22 10:22
PA Daily | Trump team considers establishing the first cryptocurrency position in the White House; Bitcoin breaks through $97,000 to set a new record high
MicroStrategy increases issuance of zero-coupon convertible senior notes to $2.6 billion, with part of net proceeds to be used to purchase Bitcoin; total assets of U.S. ETFs that directly invest in Bitcoin exceed $100 billion; Sui blockchain appears to have crashed, with no blocks produced for an hour.
PANews
2024/11/21 18:36
Bitcoin is approaching the $100,000 mark. An inventory of the institutional forces behind more than 2.7 million Bitcoin holdings
In this round of bull market, institutional investors have gradually replaced retail investors as the dominant force in the market. There are 93 entities (ETFs, countries, listed companies and private companies, etc.) around the world that publicly hold more than 2.728 million bitcoins, accounting for nearly 13% of the total supply of bitcoins.
PANews
2024/11/21 16:50
Reflecting on this bull market cycle: Which stage are we in now?
SOL "replaces" ETH and becomes the "successor" token after BTC rises.
PANews
2024/11/21 16:38
The EU starts a stablecoin war: 21 issuers compete, Circle takes the lead, and Tether supports "agents"
MiCA is scheduled to be fully implemented on December 30 this year. Tether faces urgent challenges in this context. As it has not yet obtained a stablecoin issuance license under the MiCA framework, Tether is actively looking for ways to deal with it by investing in emerging projects.
PANews
2024/11/21 11:23
