2025-08-19 Tuesday

Actualités crypto

Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
PA Chart | One chart summarizes the future price trend forecast of Bitcoin

PA Chart | One chart summarizes the future price trend forecast of Bitcoin

After Trump won the US election, the price of Bitcoin hit record highs. How will the trend develop in the future? Will it continue to rise to break through $100,000, or will it gradually fall back?
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,972-1,02%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,13765--%
Partager
PANews2024/11/14 17:22
DeSci Manifesto: How decentralized science can “disrupt” scientific research?

DeSci Manifesto: How decentralized science can “disrupt” scientific research?

Today, at the dawn of the DeSci space, the bottom-up capacity has been built to launch scientific DAOs. The combination of speculation, commercialization, and philosophical reform has opened up new markets for scientific research. R&amp;D is packaged into a brand and sold to consumers. Tokens are a brand for a pay-per-use form of scientific research.
DAR Open Network
D$0,03375-1,57%
FORM
FORM$3,6299-3,19%
SUI Desci Agents
DESCI$0,0003175-11,90%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0,1553+1,30%
Partager
PANews2024/11/14 15:45
From the FBI raid on Polymarket&#39;s founder to the death of Peanut, PolitiFi-like MEME coins are hotly speculated

From the FBI raid on Polymarket&#39;s founder to the death of Peanut, PolitiFi-like MEME coins are hotly speculated

From the FBI raid on the founder of Polymarket to the political movement in the United States triggered by the euthanasia of Peanut, it has evolved into a public protest against issues such as regulation, free will, and political motivations. The popularity of PolitiFi-like MEME coins such as Free Shayne Coplan and Pnut has further proved that the crypto market is increasingly becoming a tool for protest and reform in the United States.
Wink
LIKE$0,011927-4,06%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002023-4,44%
Peanut the Squirrel
PNUT$0,2204-1,73%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,00014183-2,60%
Partager
PANews2024/11/14 14:28
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.14)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.14)

Meme supercycle enters super-fomo mode
Mode Network
MODE$0,001938+0,46%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0,00001684+2,99%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002023-4,44%
MEMES
MEMES$0,00008785-1,11%
Partager
PANews2024/11/14 11:27
PA Daily | Trump announced that Musk will lead the Department of Government Efficiency; Bitcoin trading volume hit a new high of $145 billion

PA Daily | Trump announced that Musk will lead the Department of Government Efficiency; Bitcoin trading volume hit a new high of $145 billion

Bitwise acquired Attestant, a service provider for Ethereum staking services; Coinbase launched the COIN50 index; Upbit added USDT trading pairs for 12 tokens including AGLD, FIL, ARPA, and launched AGLD in the Korean won market.
Adventure Gold
AGLD$0,7049+1,73%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,972-1,02%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,298+0,77%
ARPA
ARPA$0,02294+2,04%
Filecoin
FIL$2,437-2,04%
Partager
PANews2024/11/13 19:22
Bhutan’s Bitcoin holdings account for one-third of its GDP. Could Bitcoin become the new favorite reserve asset of global countries?

Bhutan’s Bitcoin holdings account for one-third of its GDP. Could Bitcoin become the new favorite reserve asset of global countries?

As Bitcoin enters a new upward cycle, national Bitcoin “pixiu” such as Bhutan are reaping rich rewards. At the same time, as major economies such as the United States gradually turn positive and open to Bitcoin, it is expected that more countries will list Bitcoin as a national reserve asset in the future.
Moonveil
MORE$0,09887-1,88%
Major
MAJOR$0,16262+0,71%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,13765--%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0,0000000713-16,41%
Partager
PANews2024/11/13 17:49
Exclusive interview with Binance CMO Rachel: Uncovering Binance’s global marketing strategy, proactive localization and emotional connection

Exclusive interview with Binance CMO Rachel: Uncovering Binance’s global marketing strategy, proactive localization and emotional connection

PANews exclusively interviewed Binance CMO Rachel Conlan, trying to reveal Binance&#39;s marketing focus, brand promotion strategy and KPI. Rachel said that Binance executives including CEO Richard Teng and He Yi would hold meetings every night to maintain agile communication. She also admitted, &quot;This is the most exciting and challenging job I have ever done.&quot;
Everscale
EVER$0,0074-2,37%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0,00004334-0,11%
Partager
PANews2024/11/13 14:01
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.13)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.13)

“America was saved by a squirrel and memecoin”
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,005197-12,09%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002023-4,44%
MEMES
MEMES$0,00008785-1,11%
Partager
PANews2024/11/13 11:13
PA Daily | BTC price fluctuates violently, approaching $90,000; MicroStrategy purchases another 27,200 Bitcoins

PA Daily | BTC price fluctuates violently, approaching $90,000; MicroStrategy purchases another 27,200 Bitcoins

OpenAI CEO: I am optimistic about the bright prospects of cryptocurrency; Tesla&#39;s Bitcoin holdings are worth more than $1 billion; Trump&#39;s nominee for Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is very supportive of cryptocurrency.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,972-1,02%
Bitcoin
BTC$115 594,33-0,04%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09887-1,88%
Partager
PANews2024/11/12 19:01
A look at the top 10 wealthiest people to ever win after Trump&#39;s election

A look at the top 10 wealthiest people to ever win after Trump&#39;s election

A week after the election, PANews has reviewed the top ten winners of Trump&#39;s victory from the perspective of public wealth appreciation in the market.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,972-1,02%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Everscale
EVER$0,0074-2,37%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,01873-3,30%
WINK
WIN$0,00006192+0,76%
Partager
PANews2024/11/12 15:24

Actualités tendance

Plus

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Dreigt Dogecoin nu écht in te storten in 2025?

Home Crypto Mining: The Secrets Pro Miners Will Not Share (2025 Guide)