MEXC Exchange
/
Actualités crypto
/
2025-08-19 Tuesday
Actualités crypto
Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Looking for aliens, raising bison, and the science of longevity, Cardano's founder has become an alternative patron in the crypto community
Charles Hoskinson is keen on injecting himself with stem cells and investing in glow-in-the-dark plants.
CHARLES
$0.0001846
-4.05%
Partager
PANews
2024/10/29 14:36
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.10.29)
One picture to understand the popularity distribution of Meme section
MEME
$0.002027
-4.96%
MEMES
$0.00008785
-1.08%
Partager
PANews
2024/10/29 12:02
PA Daily｜HKEX to launch virtual asset index series; Robinhood launches US election prediction contract
The Hong Kong government plans to launch a virtual asset custody licensing system next year; Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by 156.78 bitcoins; Tether introduced the USDT stablecoin into the Aptos network, becoming the first stablecoin to run on the Move chain.
MOVE
$0.1324
+0.30%
INDEX
$1.298
+0.85%
VIRTUAL
$1.2179
-2.68%
Partager
PANews
2024/10/28 19:30
The Ethena team is facing a "credibility" crisis. Is the use of 180 million ENA to earn Sats intended to dilute rewards?
Does Ethereum’s stablecoin synthetic dollar project Ethena have a “criminal record”?
SATS
$0.00000003798
-1.93%
ENA
$0.6595
-3.21%
Partager
PANews
2024/10/28 16:27
ai16z was named by a16z partner and became popular. The issuing platform behind it, daos.fun, focuses on DAO venture capital for the MEME market.
In the past two days, the MEME coin ai16z, which was "named" by a partner of the well-known crypto venture capital a16z, has become popular. Its soaring market value has not only attracted the attention of many Degens, but also made the DAO fundraising platform daos.fun behind it a focus of heated discussion and widespread participation. This is another MEME track incubation product of Alliance DAO after Pump.fun and Moonshot.
FUN
$0.009137
-4.04%
AI16Z
$0.1228
-0.16%
PUMP
$0.00287
-10.08%
DAO
$0.1199
-0.33%
WELL
$0.0001266
-1.70%
MEME
$0.002027
-4.96%
Partager
PANews
2024/10/28 15:51
PA Daily | Vitalik responds to "Ethereum Foundation does not pledge ETH"; Coinbase becomes NBA Golden State Warriors crypto sponsor
TSMC plans to stop supplying chips to Bitmain-affiliated AI companies; the BAN token deployment address may belong to the vice president of Sotheby's, who made more than $1 million in profits through internal wallet transactions; hackers have returned $19.3 million to the US government; LP rewards on PizzaSwap will be launched on November 6.
STOP
$0.14158
-4.49%
VICE
$0.01181
-0.42%
MORE
$0.09897
-1.82%
TOKEN
$0.01425
-1.38%
AI
$0.1189
-1.57%
ETH
$4,303.27
-1.33%
NOT
$0.001883
-0.73%
Partager
PANews
2024/10/27 17:08
Memes from a sectarian perspective: the rise of “religion” and AI gods
Meme religion is based on a collective desire for wealth, with different meme coins becoming totems for different sects, and believers investing their faith, money, and energy into these communities. In this religion, success is achieved through a firm belief in the token.
TOKEN
$0.01425
-1.38%
GODS
$0.12384
-4.20%
AI
$0.1189
-1.57%
MEME
$0.002027
-4.96%
MEMES
$0.00008785
-1.08%
Partager
PANews
2024/10/27 16:24
Security choices for crypto asset custody: from the theft of US government addresses to Michael Saylor's "institutional custody" controversy
Many users in the Bitcoin community believe that "institutional custody" violates the core spirit of cryptocurrency self-custody. What are the specific ways to custody crypto assets? This emerging custody market is also attracting the attention of traditional financial institutions.
CORE
$0.4804
-0.80%
Partager
PANews
2024/10/27 14:54
PA Daily | Hackers have begun returning funds to the US government; Tether is suspected of being investigated by US prosecutors and sanctioned by the Treasury Department, and its CEO denies this
Binance restarted Binance Connect to provide fiat and cryptocurrency integration for Web3; Scroll ecosystem stablecoin project Essence Finance is suspected to be a Rug Pull; Lido stated that the Community Staking Module (CSM) has been launched on the mainnet; Coinbase will delist Decentralized Social (DESO).
Partager
PANews
2024/10/26 17:11
Solana DeFi grew 259% in a single month, JUP and RAY saw substantial growth, can the prosperity based on MEME last?
Solana Ecosystem’s DeFi products seem to be the first to radiate after the MEME craze? Are these obvious growths specifically from MEME coins or are there other reasons?
JUP
$0.4981
-0.08%
DEFI
$0.001972
+15.11%
RAY
$3.261
-4.25%
MEME
$0.002027
-4.96%
Partager
PANews
2024/10/26 16:56
Actualités tendance
Plus
Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT
Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure
Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents
Dreigt Dogecoin nu écht in te storten in 2025?
Home Crypto Mining: The Secrets Pro Miners Will Not Share (2025 Guide)