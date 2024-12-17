MEXC Exchange
Plume Network: The RWAfi ecosystem for crypto native users
As the first RWA public chain that truly serves crypto-native users, Plume is committed to providing a more efficient, transparent and convenient solution. A creates a dynamic, fluid and composable solution that redefines finance for the RW market, making it as versatile as native crypto assets.
PANews
2024/12/18 22:05
A quick look at Ethena's new stablecoin USDtb: BlackRock BUIDL Fund support may drive a large amount of TradFi funds inflow
On the first day of launch, USDtb's TVL reached $64.5 million. Ethena CEO Guy Young predicts that USDtb's TVL in the first month will reach $500 million to $1 billion. He also said that some TradFi entities, although they have not really touched other cryptocurrencies, currently have considerable exposure to what Ethena is doing.
PANews
2024/12/18 18:21
PA Daily | Binance will delist AKRO, BLZ, and WRX on December 25; Binance Alpha blunder caused an investor to lose $102,000 in a short period of time
Possibly affected by the delisting of Binance, BLZ and WRX fell by more than 20% in a short period of time, and AKRO fell by more than 10%; sBTC has been launched on the Stacks mainnet, providing an annualized reward of 5%; Ohio lawmakers in the United States proposed to set up a Bitcoin reserve fund in the state finances.
PANews
2024/12/18 17:41
PA Picture | A look at the recent airdrop information of 18 officially announced TGE projects
Recently, with the recovery of the crypto market, many projects have accelerated the TGE process and announced airdrop activities one after another. PANews has compiled the information of 18 recently announced TGE projects and their airdrops. Users who want to participate in the airdrops must apply for them in time within the validity period.
PANews
2024/12/18 15:38
Presto: From Chaos to Clarity, 2024 Crypto Market Review and 2025 Forecast
Presto Research releases its first annual report, providing a comprehensive review of key market trends and forward-looking forecasts through 2025.
PANews
2024/12/18 13:16
OSL Trading Time: BTC breaks through $108,000 to a new high, and many regions call for the implementation of Bitcoin strategic reserves
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2024/12/18 10:57
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.18)
Fat Penguin Rain and Dew Airdrop
PANews
2024/12/18 10:45
Polygon Ecosystem Crisis: AAVE and Lido Withdrew Collectively, Caused by the "Borrowing Chickens and Laying Eggs" Proposal
Polygon has returned to the discussion on social media, but not because of any major update, but because of the withdrawal of ecological partners such as AAVE and Lido.
PANews
2024/12/18 09:00
PENGU opens with a FDV of over $6 billion, the fat penguin airdrops money from a helicopter, and offline physical dolls are snatched up
During this airdrop craze, Pudgy Penguins not only successfully promoted the surge in the price of its NFT, but also further expanded its community and ecological influence. However, the interest stimulation brought by the airdrop also triggered a lot of speculative behavior, causing dissatisfaction in the community.
PANews
2024/12/17 22:50
PA Daily | PENGU will open the application channel at 21:00 tonight; HYPE continues to rise and breaks through $30
FTX's Chapter 11 reorganization plan will take effect on January 3, 2025; approximately $176 million in XRP was transferred to Binance; Coinbase will launch Parcl (PRCL) trading at 1 a.m. on December 18.
PANews
2024/12/17 17:28
